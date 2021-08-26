Plans to build an indoor recreation center in South Burlington, first envisioned in the mid-90s, have sat shelved for the last two years during the COVID-19 pandemic. Recreation and parks staff hoped to get the project on the ballot for next Town Meeting Day, but lingering concerns on location and dreams of a community pool might postpone the center a little longer.
Staff seemed eager to resurrect the project at a city council meeting Aug. 17, in preparation for a ballot item that could ask voters for a rough estimate of $21 million in funding. With design, site studies and public outreach done, a March vote is within reach.
But after two years on the shelf, the plans don’t seem to line up exactly with the city’s priorities anymore, despite general support for the idea.
Many residents at the meeting pushed back on the center’s proposed location at Veteran’s Memorial Park, arguing against paving over the fields in favor of purchasing existing space closer to the city’s growth center. For another thing, the design does not include a pool.
“I want my kids and all other kids and everybody across the entire age spectrum to be able to swim in South Burlington. I don’t think I’m alone,” city councilor Thomas Chittenden said at the meeting. After a lengthy discussion, a motion passed 4-1 to assess the feasibility and financial implications for phasing a pool into the rec center plan, with chair Helen Riehle dissenting.
While councilors expressed general support with moving the project forward, director of community development Ilona Blanchard clarified that if the location changes from Veteran’s Memorial Park, or if plans are drawn up to add a pool, it will disrupt the timeline. The city has already spent about $164,000 on the current plans, added city manager Jessie Baker.
“If we move it off this site, it will not be in March,” Blanchard said. “We understand this site very well. It’s been studied to death. If we move to a different site, basically we’re starting over again.”
Sink or swim
Recreation and parks department staff identified the need for an indoor rec center in the 1990s, but the project didn’t gain momentum until 2019 when staff developed design plans, cost estimates, and reached out to the public.
At the time, director of recreation and parks Holly Rees told The Other Paper: “We’re interested in meeting the critical need we hear from folks, that we don’t have the space, but we have the need. The possibilities of programming are endless. It would afford us the opportunity to offer to our community what we currently cannot offer.”
The proposed rec center design consists of three hard courts for activities like basketball or pickleball, a turf area for soccer or ultimate frisbee, a three-lane track, a movement studio, offices and parking. The total cost clocks in around $21 million, although official estimates have not been finalized, with an 18-month construction schedule.
The design “does not meet identified needs for aquatic programming and a full indoor turf field, a teen center or maker space,” according to Blanchard’s report.
However, she noted that the proposed area at Veteran’s Memorial Park includes enough space to accommodate future expansion of the turf courts and for an “aquatic center,” which would include a community swimming pool, a fitness pool and various other features.
Chittenden, self-described as “the pool guy,” plugged the community’s outspoken desire at the meeting, wondering about the pros and cons of an outdoor versus indoor pool.
“An indoor aquatic center is $30 million — that’s lots of money. An outdoor pool is relatively small money,” $2-3 million he estimated.
He added he would campaign for this recreation center with his full support, but “would love to know” the cost implications should an outdoor pool be rolled into the current project.
Last March, St. Albans voters passed a $5 million community pool project that should be open by next summer, while in 2018, Winooski voters passed a $3.7 million bond to renovate its two existing pools. But South Burlington staff noted that was just for renovation — the infrastructure already existed.
“I don’t want to dampen the enthusiasm for the rec center. I fully support the rec center,” added Chittenden. But with the lingering uncertainty from the recent reappraisal and pandemic recovery, most councilors agreed the design begs more questions.
Location, location, location
Rees explained that staff landed on Veteran’s Memorial Park since the city already owns the property and it is “a hub of activity.”
However, that location is “nowhere near where the city is trying to put growth,” argued Dan Albrecht of South Burlington. A recreation center at Veteran’s Memorial Park is inaccessible to many lower-income residents or people without reliable transportation, he said. Meanwhile buildings like the old Hannaford’s on Route 7 or spaces in the University Mall sit empty.
Other residents in attendance echoed Albrecht’s thoughts, including Michael Mittag, a member of the planning commission who spoke as a citizen. He warned against paving over 50,000 square feet of open fields in Veteran’s Memorial Park, which would create more impervious surfaces.
“It’s just not in line with what you’re planning to do with the climate action plan. It’s the opposite,” Mittag said, noting he supports the idea of a community recreation center.
South Burlington resident Havaleh Gagne, who also serves on the city bicycle and pedestrian committee, noted that housing the recreation center and potential community pool in a more central location than Veteran’s Memorial Park would increase accessibility.
“Historically, (Black, Indigenous and people of color) populations have not felt welcome or comfortable at pools and to put it in a place that might be out of reach or less central really just enforces that, and I would prefer us to take that into consideration,” Gagne said.
Chittenden suggested considering empty spaces like the old Sear’s building in the University Mall as a potential space for the recreation center.
“It’s not that far-fetched of a notion. Our neighbors in Burlington now have their high school in the old Macy’s,” he said.
Riehle, the lone dissenting voice against the pool motion, said she would not feel ready for a March vote on the current proposal.
“We weren’t thinking about global warming and its effects quite as actively as we do now,” she said. “I guess I appreciate wanting to have this sort of settled in March. But I have to say, I’m feeling like there’s a lot of questions that I would like addressed,” including how and if the design still meshes with the city of South Burlington’s goals.
