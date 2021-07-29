South Burlington city councilors lent their support to a housing project planned for the O’Brien Farm, including 79 permanently affordable apartments, although they stressed their hope that developers would prioritize environmentally conscious building in their plans.
The proposed project, developed by Summit Properties, will include two buildings within the larger O’Brien Hillside and Farm Communities. Of 94 total units, 79 will house tenants who make less than 60 percent of area median income, and at least 25 percent of the affordable units will be restricted to residents who make less than 30 percent of median income. The other 15 units will be market rate.
Summit hopes to partially finance the project through the Vermont Housing Conservation Board and Vermont Housing Finance Agency’s low-income housing tax credits, CEO Tom Getz explained at the July 19 city council meeting.
“Those are very competitive tax credits, and therefore a letter of support from myself and the council is helpful during that process,” said city manager Jessie Baker.
At least 15 percent of the apartments are set to serve people without homes and who are at-risk of becoming homeless through a partnership with Burlington-based nonprofit, Committee on Temporary Shelter. The partnership will include support services to assist residents to transition to stable housing.
Some South Burlington residents tuning into the meeting called for more energy efficient building in the project, asking councilors to stress that importance in the letter.
While developers said they are encouraging the implementation of solar panels, they are not mandating it. Nor do they have data on how the buildings will perform from a carbon dioxide perspective, which councilor Tim Barritt asked about.
“In terms of utilization of fossil fuels, it’s well minimized, but I don’t have the data for you on CO2, which is one that I can definitely get,” Getz said. He noted that energy efficiency is part of the review process, and applicants for the housing credits must submit an energy efficiency checklist, although carbon dioxide emissions were not required in the emissions calculation.
Resident Roseanne Greco asked councilors to use their “power of influence” to set climate-conscious expectations in their letter of support.
“Considering this development took down an entire forest, the least you could do is have them put solar panels on every roof,” Greco said.
Although Barritt expressed his support for the project, he also called for more effort to secure solar panels.
“I want to really impress upon you the fact that every kilowatt hour in the summertime that’s used to cool a building that is not recaptured by having a solar panel somewhere to generate that power is a complete missed opportunity,” Barritt said. “I’m for your project, but it’s about time that we made the decision to put the solar where our mouths are.”
Getz raised concerns that adding such specific language to the letter would create a misconception that the council’s support is contingent on solar panels. Councilor Matt Cota added his concerns, voicing opposition to changing the letter as first drafted.
At Baker’s suggestion, councilors unanimously agreed to add a line into the letter emphasizing their support for the developer’s efforts to make the buildings as energy efficient as possible, so as not to appear as though specific measures should be conditional for funding approval.
The development review board still must vet the project’s final plat application before permitting and building can begin.
Getz said he hopes the project can wrap up their application and submit permits within the next month. Along that timeline, they hope to break ground by April 2022, followed by a 12- to 14-month construction period, opening by June 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.