At least a quarter of the units in an O’Brien Farm housing project would be set aside for people who are homeless or at risk of losing housing, and a $1 million state grant could help make that affordable housing dream a reality.
South Burlington city councilors praised the project, which is managed by Summit Properties and proposes 94 mixed-income apartments in two separate buildings on Kennedy Drive, at a recent public hearing before agreeing to submit a grant application on the project’s behalf under the Vermont Community Development Program.
City councilor Matt Cota, who recalled the application from his time on the development review board, described Summit Properties’ “commitment” to a “deeper level of affordability” while mixing income levels throughout the buildings as “remarkable.”
Local inclusionary zoning, which was extended city-wide in the new land development regulations, requires developers build at least 51 units affordable to individuals earning less than 80 percent of average median income, but Summit’s project would provide 71 units affordable to residents earning less than 60 percent of average median income.
The apartments will also offer support services to people who are homeless or at-risk through a partnership with the Committee on Temporary Shelter, or COTS, in Burlington.
In its request for city council support on the application, Summit projects construction to begin this summer, with completion set for late summer 2023. The application still must get development review board approval, which is pending, after which they’ll be free to apply for a zoning permit and move forward.
