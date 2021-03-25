Olga Cruz has lived and worked as a dairy farmer in Vermont for 10 years, but she still thinks twice before leaving her home. She’s terrified to run into a police officer, who could report her to immigration authorities and separate her from her daughter.
While the South Burlington Police department’s unwritten practice is to protect a person’s citizenship or immigration status — and to not report it to federal immigration authorities — a savings clause in the department’s fair and impartial policing policy offers a loophole, leaving much up to interpretation.
At a March 15 South Burlington city council meeting, Cruz was joined by members of the nonprofit Migrant Justice, the South Burlington fair and impartial policing policy citizen committee and police chief Shawn Burke, all asking for approval to update the policy and rewrite the savings clause in an effort to protect residents and build more trust between police and the community.
“The policy puts our community at risk and makes us feel afraid,” said Cruz. “I go to South Burlington a lot — that’s where my church is — and knowing that there is a policy that allows for police to stop me and turn me over to immigration, that terrifies me.”
If she makes a mistake, she hopes to be treated like her neighbors, she said. “But we don’t think that we should get deported just because of a mistake or interaction with a law enforcement officer.”
Cruz gave testimony in Spanish and was interpreted by Migrant Justice representative, Will Lambek.
According to Lambek, the state criminal justice council altered the fair and impartial policing policy after the 2016 presidential election and the Trump administration’s mass deportation efforts; part of which involved exerting pressure on sanctuary cities to cooperate with federal immigration authorities or risk being denied grant funding.
The policy’s clause explicitly enables law enforcement to collaborate with immigration authorities — something the citizen committee, Migrant Justice and the police chief want to change.
The group of citizens proposed replacing the savings clause with a clear statement: “Nothing in this policy is intended to violate federal law.”
Committee members argued that the edits will codify South Burlington values, “what we choose instead of leaving it up to individual officers’ interpretation,” said member Kate Bailey, of South Burlington.
Lambek added that the new policy “better supports victims and witnesses of crimes,” so residents don’t fear deportation repercussions from speaking up or seeking protection.
Both the citizen group and police chief emphasized that the policy changes will not impede police officers’ ability to do their job.
Kira Kelley, a member of the national lawyers’ guild who joined the meeting, noted that’s been a common misconception.
“Requiring cops to comply with the FIPP does not require cops to break federal law,” she said.
Updated fair and impartial policing policies have been adopted in multiple other Vermont communities, including Winooski, Burlington, Norwich, Hartford, Richmond, Brattleboro and in the Addison County sheriff’s department.
“I can’t understate the meaning this policy has for marginalized communities,” Burke said. He and the others gathered emphasized their collaboration and interest in providing more protections against federal immigration authorities.
According to Burke, the department’s first biased-based policing policies were implemented in 2010. When he joined the department as chief in 2018, one of the first things he did was reexamine and update the policy. In October 2020, he updated the policy again to remove several mentions of the savings clause.
Despite his support for removing the savings clause and adding more protections for immigrants, Burke noted that rewriting the clause does not close the loophole entirely, as long as federal laws requiring cooperation between local law enforcement and immigration authorities still exist.
“Just because we write the loophole out doesn’t mean the loophole doesn’t exist,” he said.
City councilor Meaghan Emery expressed her strong support for the updated policy and collaboration between police and Migrant Justice.
“We have always been told when we ask this question, our police do not check immigration status. So, I see no reason not to put this into writing. Absolutely none,” said Emery. “If it is the practice let’s make it the law.”
Councilor Matt Cota also offered his support and his hope that residents like Cruz could see police officers as resources.
“It’s not just about people being pulled over, but also about people seeing Chief Burke and his team as protection against crime and not fearing them because of immigration status,” he said.
South Burlington resident, Ken Boyd, pushed back against the policy changes, expressing concern that law enforcement could be put in a difficult position.
“I think we’re handcuffing our officers a little here,” he said, adding that he believes South Burlington police “is very fair and impartial” and does “the right thing” when working with undocumented individuals.
“We’re very thankful to have the migrant workers that come to Vermont and assist our agricultural people who are definitely short on manpower. I assume they come here with proper documentation, and they’re here working legally within this country,” Boyd continued. “My opinion is if they’re not documented and they’re working in this country, that is a problem ... It kind of flies in the face of our laws and the sovereignty of our country.”
He suggested the council hold more public discussion about the topic, including a wider range of people than those on the citizen committee.
Internal city policy changes do not require council approval, nor public forums, although most councilors expressed support for the edits. The updated policy will go into effect as soon as the language is finalized this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.