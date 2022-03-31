At least 255 people have signed a petition calling on the city of South Burlington to stop the Burlington International Airport from encroaching on the Chamberlin neighborhood.
The petition, organized by an informal coalition of Vermonters, asks the city’s airport rezoning task force, the city council and the planning commission to deny the airport’s request to rezone an approximately 11-acre plot of land from residential to airport use.
Although the task force seems to be mostly in agreement, having voted to advance a draft resolution recommending the planning commission deny rezoning, the request has shed light on old wounds in the neighborhood and on the fraught relationship between the city and the airport, which is on South Burlington soil but owned and managed by Burlington.
The land at the heart of the request near Kirby Road Extension used to be dotted with houses before a home-acquisition program for noise mitigation in the mid-2000s swallowed close to 200 homes.
As one of the oldest neighborhoods in South Burlington, Chamberlin is home to people with deep roots, Meaghan Emery, a city councilor and member of the task force, told The Other Paper in January. Many residents she’s heard from who participated in the home acquisition program mourned the loss of their community as it was slowly erased.
“We in South Burlington have been sort of the stepchildren to the airport for years now. So, I hope this is a start in defending South Burlington,” Paul Engels, a member of the airport rezoning task force who also serves on the planning commission, said at its meeting March 17, as he argued they deny the request.
Aside from a planned maintenance building, the future of those 11 acres, should the land be rezoned, is vague. That is a point of concern raised in task force discussions. The conceptual plan is to use the empty land “to promote business and support facilities for the airport,” according to acting aviation director Nic Longo in a Dec. 14 letter to city officials.
The airport says it does not intend “to expand into any neighborhood.”
Other development could help reduce noise in the area, Longo added, a benefit to Chamberlin residents who bear the brunt of noise from F-35s. Plus, more commercial buildings would boost South Burlington’s grand list, providing jobs and a bigger tax base.
Emery argued that some of the airport’s current commercial tenants are not all airport related, making her wonder if they truly need more space.
“If the airport is claiming a lack of land for airport uses, let’s take a look at their existing properties and speak about it. I think it deserves more thought and careful thought. If we are to give up, that’s what they’re asking us, that careful balance between the residential and the airport,” Emery said at the meeting. “They haven’t made a case that I’m convinced of.”
One task force member with a slightly different perspective doesn’t support a flat-out denial like some of his peers. John Burton, who also serves on the city’s economic development committee, understands the hurt many residents feel, but he wants more dialogue on the issue and to bolster the city’s relationship with the airport.
“I just want to keep the doors open and see if we can make little steps forward rather than shutting it down. We have to learn to work with the airport, make it part of our community,” Burton said in an interview Monday, arguing he needs more detailed plans from the airport regarding all its acquired parcels, not just this small fraction off Kirby Road.
“I get why they’re angry and I get why they’d like to say no, but no doesn’t cause a solution to happen,” he said.
Ashley Adams, who owns some apartments on Kirby Road, is one of those angry residents.
She canvassed last weekend, walking around the Chamberlin neighborhood asking for petition signatures and seeing how residents feel about the rezoning request. Most people had no idea, she said.
“I just see the injustice of this, and I don’t expect my tenants to get involved and go to meetings. They’re raising their families, they’re working hard and I feel like someone needs to step up and do something about this important moral issue,” Adams said.
The petition, she hopes, will give a voice to people who don’t have the time or capacity to attend city meetings, who work long days, live paycheck to paycheck, or whose first language isn’t English.
Chamberlin is one of the more affordable neighborhoods in South Burlington. Many of Adams’ tenants are people with lower incomes, New Americans and people of color, she said. Yet, they bear the full force of the F-35 noise, which some residents have described as house-rattling and anxiety inducing.
That’s something James Marc Leas, another member of the informal coalition, describes as “environmental racism and classism.” He’s passionately against the F-35 jets, having grown up in the flight path of the John F. Kennedy International Airport in a working-class neighborhood of New York, similar to Chamberlin.
“I think that this is really a way of bringing everyone together — if we can stop this rezoning and keep it residential, we accomplish vastly positive things for the children, for the elderly, for the community,” he said, describing the issue as a matter of public health.
For both Adams and Leas, the end goal should be supporting housing and regrowing the community, especially in the wake of the pandemic.
“It’s heartbreaking. Community is organic, you don’t just erect it like you would a house, and once it’s gone, it’s gone. Now, let’s do something to support this community,” Adams said.
The airport rezoning task force’s recommendation to the planning commission is due next month after a public comment session planned for April 7.
