South Burlington is moving forward with a final design concept for its pedestrian bridge set to be presented at an Oct. 13 city council meeting.
Designers for the bridge, which will cross interstate 89 near the exit 14 interchange, originally presented three options — a land bridge, a “Vermonty” design, and a modern one — in August.
Now, the city is set to move forward with a single design incorporating elements from each proposal.
“The community gave feedback on the designs they liked, different design elements and now the architects and engineers are going back and putting all of that feedback together into one proposal that will be presented to the community on Oct. 13 for final inputs,” city manager Jessie Baker said.
The $14.5 million East-West Crossing project would create a pedestrian and cyclist access bridge over one of the busiest and, arguably, one of the most chaotic thoroughfares in Chittenden County and would help move pedestrians between Burlington and South Burlington.
“This will give people choices about how they want to travel, whether it’s for work or leisure,” said Ilona Blanchard, the city’s community development director and the project’s manager. “We’ve been working on building up our network for walking and biking, Burlington has been working on building up their network, and Williston has been building up their network … Having this intersection with an easy, very safe path across (I-89) closes that gap in the network.”
The city has partnered with the Vermont Agency of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration on the project. Designers in August presented community members with options for a land bridge, the most “organic” design with “planting and earth works” incorporated into it, Blanchard said, as well as one with a “sleek and polished” modern look, and one option that employed a “Vermonty” trestle design.
“We got a lot of really great input at the public meeting in August, (but) there were also focus groups, and we reached out to various communities and organizations to just get lots of different perspectives on the bridge and the path,” Blanchard said. “Overall, most people were just really excited to have the project moving forward.”
Plans have been in the works for years — studies on the proposal started in 2016 — but it was accelerated in November 2021 when the city was awarded a $9.7 million federal transportation grant.
That grant will cover 67 percent of the cost, and the city will cover 30 percent using tax increment financing. The city will still need to ask voters for a bond, which will later be paid off using TIF funding.
Tax increment financing is a tool that allows municipalities to take out debt to build public projects, then pay off the debt using future tax revenue from development built in a certain district — in this case, City Center.
The bridge is a key component in plans to promote development in City Center, where the University of Vermont earlier this month announced a joint venture with development company Snyder-Braverman to build nearly 300 housing units.
The remaining 3 percent, or roughly $500,000 of the cost, will have to be covered through other sources of funding.
Baker said the city council hopes to present a final presentation during its Nov. 7 meeting. If everything goes according to plan, construction should take place in 2025.
“The purpose of this project,” the South Burlington Planning Commission said in a statement, “is to create a safe, visible, comfortable, convenient, direct and attractive year-round crossing for pedestrian and bicycle travel across I-89.”
The path would flow next to the Staples Plaza and run through the Quarry Hill neighborhood.
The city will hold its final community workshop at City Hall on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 6 p.m. Blanchard said there will be in-person translation services, child care available, and a light meal before the event.
