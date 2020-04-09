The South Burlington School Board again held off on approving a budget proposal during its April 6 meeting.
The board has scheduled an April 13 meeting to approve and warn a budget proposal.
Board members hope to gain additional guidance from the Secretary of State’s Office and its legal counsel on election guidelines during COVID-19. Currently, the district has identified May 7 as the date for a revised budget vote.
On April 6, Young presented the board with a reduced draft budget proposal. The draft proposal represented a 3.8% budget increase over FY20 that would result in an estimated 5.91% tax rate increase. For the owner of a $336,110 home the tax impact would be an additional $319 per year. For the owner of a $231,356 condo the tax impact would be an additional $219 per year.
Young explained how a portion of the tax rate increase was due to the Common Level of Appraisal (CLA). Currently, homes in South Burlington are selling for more than their appraised value, he said. When this happens, the CLA drops and the difference must be made up in education taxes. South Burlington is currently undergoing a reappraisal. Should the CLA rise closer to 100%, meaning homes are selling closer to their appraised value, educational taxes would decrease while some homeowners’ personal property taxes would increase in correlation to an increase in their home’s value. This would not impact the district’s budget until the 2021-22 academic year.
“We’ve spent a lot of time [working on reductions] this certainly is not an easy process, it triggers a lot of emotions,” Young said. “All of the positions that have been identified [as budget asks] and or needs have been validated and supported.”
In the most recent round of reductions, administrators identified those cuts that would have the least direct impact on the student experience as possible.
New potential reductions include four “A-level” reductions, which administrators have deemed most impactful to students.
The first is the elimination of two high school football assistant coach positions. That reduction is made possible due to efficiencies gained by the South Burlington/Burlington football co-op, according to Young.
Another cut calls for .25 Full-Time Equivalent reduction of a middle school library support position. The cut would manifest in a reduction to after school library services. The cuts would also result in a .2 FTE reduction to business and health courses and a .2 FTE reduction to visual and performing arts courses at the high school.
The reduction would mean offering either one less section of introductory visual arts classes or of advanced visual arts classes, principal Patrick Burke said. He added a similar measure would be taken for business and health classes. The course reductions would be based on student-demand.
On the “B” level, or less directly impactful cuts, administration proposed eliminating .5 FTE of the Healthy Schools position. Two meeting attendees shared their concern with that proposed cut as part of the work includes the districts’ Diversity, Equity and Inclusion instruction.
“As a teacher, I value the outside professional development opportunities that we have had access to … I am also concerned about the District’s support for DEI initiatives when there is more to do with fewer resources,” teacher Geoffrey Bennett commented. “What is the message we are sending as a District to our facult [sic], students, and community if we eliminate the (50%) dedicated position for DEI?”
While Young agreed it was important work, he said the district felt its faculty could leverage its professional development experience to include diversity, equity and inclusion instruction in the curriculum, and the district could still bring in instructors or speakers for diversity, equity and inclusion work as needed.
Other new proposed cuts include reducing the district transportation director position from two to one, reducing 2 FTE safety and security positions, reducing 1 FTE alumni and development position, among others.
A complete list of proposed reductions is available on the district’s website.
Some community members have wondered if savings could be found in reductions to salaries and benefits.
“We’re not in a position to disclose what either side has proposed,” Board Clerk Bridget Burkhardt said. “We’re pretty far away from agreements with any of those three unions and we have to do our very best to make sure that there is room in the budget for whatever the outcome.”
During the meeting, administrators outlined a community proposal made by a group of about 20 residents. They explained why certain reductions could not be made and shared where some savings had been found. One such area was technology. The new draft proposal includes an approximately $75,000 reduction in technology expenses. The reduction would be realized by switching district computers from laptops to Chromebooks. Laptops would be phased out as their leases end, meaning the district would save additional money over time, Young said.
Board members were hopeful that waiting until April 13 would allow for greater clarity on election guidelines. They also hoped to gain additional information on contract negotiations with the district’s three collective bargaining units. Young said the board hoped to speak with the South Burlington Educators’ Association before April 13.