Nicolas Longo was appointed director of aviation at the Burlington International Airport last week, effective immediately.
“After a rigorous and competitive search, I am proud to announce Nicolas Longo as Burlington’s next director of aviation,” Mayor Miro Weinberger said. “Through his nearly decade-long career here at the airport, and at every step of the selection process, Nic demonstrated that he has the skills, expertise, vision and commitment to lead the next chapter of growth and success for the airport.”
Longo, who had been acting director of aviation, has worked at the airport for 10 years. He took over from predecessor Gene Richards, who was fired following an investigation into reported workplace misconduct in 2021.
He was picked from three candidates for the position.
“I look forward to the BTV team continuing to grow with our partners — to make the experience transcendent for passengers, airlines, general aviation, tenants and airport employees the best in the country, while proving that we can also be creative and grow responsibly for our future generations, by striving to be the greenest airport possible,” Longo said.
Longo has a degree in air traffic management and aviation. He lives in Colchester with his family.
