With plenty of residential and commercial growth forecasted in South Burlington in the coming years, city officials are preparing to bid out for a second water tower on Dorset Street to increase the city’s water storage capacity to meet demand.
The city’s east storage tank, located off Dorset Street, is currently at capacity, with 98 percent of the water stored in the tank either used daily, or allocated for specific needs, such as fire flow demand or water reserved for usage during a fire.
While the city gets its water pumped from Lake Champlain by the Champlain Water District, state regulations require that the city begin planning for expanded storage after hitting 90 percent of its capacity.
“The concern here is we don’t want to over allocate the city and have to stop all of the great development you guys have been working on,” Jeff Lewis, a project engineer with Aldrich and Elliot, said during a city council meeting. “We’d hate to have water get in the way of all the great things you are trying to do.”
The project, in the works since at least 2019, would require the city bond for the project to the tune of $5.7 million, and would thus require voter approval during the city’s 2024 town meeting day.
If approved, current water users would see an annual increase if about $19.38.
First built in 1971, the city’s Dorset Street tower serves the city’s high-service area — one of two water service areas encompassing the city. The main service area covers the Route 7 corridor, while the high-service area covers the rest of the city — including the City Center, the U-Mall, and the Williston Road corridor — which is at a higher elevation and harder to pump water to.
The city’s water is sourced from Lake Champlain and then treated by the Champlain Water District, which pumps water throughout Chittenden County.
With the storage tank available, the city doesn’t have to constantly pump water from the source, giving some flexibility to provide for immediate needs like drinking water and more emergency uses like fire hydrant outflow.
But new development and future growth is expected to increase the demand for drinking water and other uses.
“Certainly, we want to be able to serve the city as it is, and as it’s being developed. We need to make sure that we have that capacity,” Tom DiPietro, the city’s public works director, said. “So that’s what this additional tank will do — it’ll set us up to serve that future demand and cover requirements for fire flow from a public safety standpoint.”
The high-service area currently uses 70 percent of the water in the tank on a daily basis, DiPietro said, leaving more than 500,000 gallons of the tank’s 2.1-million-gallon capacity remaining.
Four percent of the water is given to Shelburne, which pays the city for the 81,000-gallon allocation.
“We’ve got over half a million gallons of water capacity that is allocated,” DiPietro said. “I think there’s confusion where people think that this tower is getting drained down every day, and that’s not the case.”
But officials anticipate the high-service area’s daily water usage to increase to around 3 million gallons per day by 2070.
Aldrich and Elliot provided the city with two options: a new 1-million-gallon tank which would account for 93 percent of the anticipated water storage by 2070 and would cost $3,340,000; or a new 2.1-million-gallon tank that would cost $4,320,000 but would account for 70 percent of the city’s projected needs by 2070.
“In 2070 you’ll need about 3 million gallons a day, up from the 1.4 million you’re at today. The proposal is to put 4.2 million gallons of storage there, basically doubling the storage you have now,” Joe Duncan, the general manager with the Champlain Water District, said. “If you’re going to build a small tank now, there’s a good chance you’ll be kicking yourself in the future.”
Most critically for the city is ensuring fire flow demands are met, which are determined by building construction, occupancy, adjacent exposed buildings and other factors. State requirements currently mandate that the city provide 3,500 gallons per minute for a three-hour duration, which comes out to 630,000, officials said.
In an emergency — if, say, water flow from the source was stopped and use of the tank was necessary — the water tower would be drained within 36 hours, officials said.
“What happens if the line from CWD is down, what happens if power is down, what happens if there is no water coming from the source from the treatment plant?” Duncan said. “Water supply rules require you to have 24 hours of storage available to you in the event that the source is not available to fill that tank.”
Several locations were considered for the new tank, but officials ultimately decided to keep the project on the existing property next to the current tank.
“The only site that remains available to us, right now is the one on Dorset Street next to the existing tower, which is good site, elevation wise,” DiPietro said. “It also has the benefit of a lot of the other pipes being in place already the some of the other sites didn’t have.”
If approved by voters in March, construction is expected to be completed by December 2024.
