Out of three candidates vying to vet development in South Burlington, a local businessman with experience leading tech and health care organizations, won an open seat on the development review board.
The South Burlington City Council appointed John Stern to fill an opening on the board at its meeting Monday, ahead of annual committee appointments later this year.
“I bring a lot of substantial background to this work and would love to be able to support South Burlington in its vision to improve as a city and continue to advance some of the dual goals that we have in economic development along with conservation functions,” Stern said.
Stern has the resume: He’s the senior director of business development at Mathematica, and he’s waded through zoning and environmental regulations as he helped realize large-scale facilities for companies like United National Foods, eventually installing solar power on all their new buildings — a point he said he’s particularly proud of. He also helped scout locations for new facilities for Deloitte, a professional services and accounting organization, during which he collaborated with architects and local governments to go through the design, permitting and development process.
Moving forward, Stern is interested in looking at the nexus of the community’s “economic vision” and the advancement of conservation efforts, he added.
Two other candidates applied for the opening, Tyler Barnes and Cyndi Freeman.
There’s still opportunity for new volunteers to join the board, as two terms currently occupied by vice-chair Dan Albrecht and chair Dawn Philibert will expire and be up for re-appointment later this spring.
After bumping up the number of members on the public art committee at their Monday meeting, the city council also appointed Sophia Babbit to the committee, the second member they’ve appointed in the last two weeks, including Jessica Manley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.