The University Mall could be the next piece in South Burlington’s downtown revitalization plan. At least that’s the hope of city council chair Helen Riehle, who crossed her fingers after the mall’s new owners came on board. There are no firm development plans, but Riehle put in her plug for housing.
“It’s gone through good times and harder times,” she said. “I’m hoping that they have a new vision for what retail needs to look like. Maybe some thought of including some housing, entertainment or other amenities that bring people to a mall besides just shopping.”
The University Mall, which covers about 51 acres off Dorset Street and is the largest shopping mall in Vermont, sold to Massachusetts-based Eastern Real Estate and New York-based Taconic Capital Advisors for $60 million in a deal that closed March 4.
Eastern Real Estate director Andrew Hayes will oversee the planning, leasing and positioning of the mall, according to a press release. He’s said he’s excited to join the city’s plans for a vibrant downtown, noting that their focus right now is to listen to the community and be in conversation with the city and local retailers to get a sense of the landscape.
“The University Mall is a critical economic center. Yes, within South Burlington, but more broadly within Chittenden County and the state as a whole. That, combined with the fact that you’ve got a really vibrant community made up of the university, the medical center, some really innovative and forward-thinking corporations, and I would similarly say the same thing about the administration,” said Hayes. “Those pieces combined really made the University Mall such a unique opportunity.”
No development plans have been disclosed, although Eastern Real Estate does have experience with redevelopment, according to city manager Jessie Baker. Its portfolio boasts projects that incorporate retail and mixed uses, like University Station in Massachusetts that features shops, restaurants, apartments, office space, assisted living and a hotel, according to the firm’s website.
Alex Fleming, director of Taconic Capital Advisors, which partnered to buy the mall, said he hopes to make “this place a positive and enduring part of the South Burlington community,” describing the mall as a “gathering place” and “economic asset.”
Co-chair of the South Burlington Business Association Mike Keller is also excited to see how potential redevelopment of the mall rolls out.
“For South Burlington, any economic activity from a redeveloped mall would be good for the community,” Keller said, adding that many businesses in the community are still struggling to recover from the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. Most businesses still can’t find workers, and when they do, their new hires can’t find housing.
People’s shopping habits and work routines have also changed during the pandemic, he added, but some redevelopment could brew new economic activity and bring more shoppers to the region. “We’re all anxious to see how the mall shakes out,” Keller said.
The University Mall opened in 1979, just eight years after South Burlington became a city, bringing visitors from all over the state and north to Canada.
Development of shopping centers, grocery stores and the other shops clustered around Williston Road boomed in the 1960s and 70s, according to a pamphlet from the Chittenden County Historical Society, attracting folks for “a Saturday night entertainment that consists of browsing through the acres of merchandise, letting the children have a ride on the mechanical horse who will lope for a few minutes if he is fed a dime, eating the ketchup-smeared suppers and snacks which make visitors to this country turn pale when they first hear of them, apparently enjoying or not hearing the blaring music piped into every aisle of the shed-like buildings, and buying an astonishing quantity of everything from clothing to light bulbs.”
Riehle lived in neighboring Burlington at the time the mall was constructed, and she recalled a generally supportive consensus as the plans were drawn.
“It’s a boon to South Burlington’s grand list and economy. It’s always been that,” she said, although she noted the mall’s decline in popularity, recalling in years past the parking lots were overwhelmed with cars. Now, she might rethink the acres of impervious surface and she wonders about the viability of malls that are one-trick ponies.
She hopes the new owners might look at housing, considering the mall’s convenient location to grocery stores, local schools, the airport and the bus line.
Before the recent reassessment, the University Mall property was valued at $38 million; post-assessment, it is valued at about $33 million, about half of what it sold for.
While internet shopping giants like Amazon and changing shopping habits have seen the demise of malls nationwide, University Mall is 95 percent occupied, according to the press release, and still features about 70 stores, a mix of local shops and national retailers, and the Infinite Youth Center, with three anchor stores: Target, Kohls and JC Penney.
One piece of the city’s downtown revitalization plan that would likely directly affect the University Mall is a planned pedestrian bridge over I-89 between Burlington and South Burlington, located next to the mall.
----
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.