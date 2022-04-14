Interest in joining the South Burlington planning commission seems to have grown in the wake of the city’s new, somewhat controversial, land development regulations.
Since planning commission member Bernie Gagnon stepped down and the city council posted the opening, six people applied for the position, which the city council eventually awarded to Andrew Chalnick, a local attorney who also serves on the city’s climate action task force and formerly on the energy committee.
One of the reasons Chalnick applied for the role is to help transfer the coming climate action plan into concrete steps, he said, as that will likely spill into planning commission territory. Helping facilitate infill and re-development opportunities is another reason he’s keen to start his new role.
“I think I’d be able to hit the ground running on further changes and improvements that need to be worked on going forward,” Chalnick said.
As the planning commission rolled out its drafts of the new land development regulations last year, eliciting public feedback, Chalnick was often one of the virtual floating heads, speaking in support of the new regulations, especially the environmental protections. While in some ways the protections go beyond state standards, he has argued more still needs to be done.
Other residents who applied for the position included Sophia Babbitt, Ryan Doyle, Cyndi Freeman, Tyler Barnes and Leslie Black-Plumeau, who currently serves on the affordable housing committee.
The city council interviewed candidates at its meeting April 4. The council also filled a vacancy on the public art committee, appointing Jessica Manley. A call for applicants for the development review board was extended until Thursday and could be decided at the city council meeting April 18.
The appointment process has just begun for the city council, as many other terms expire this year on various city boards and commissions.
Another planning commission seat is up for grabs, currently occupied by Monica Ostby. Here’s what other seats are open:
• Three seats on the affordable housing committee
• Two seats on the bicycle and pedestrian committee
• Two seats on the city charter committee
• Two seats on the common areas for dogs committee
• Two seats on the development review board
• Four open seats on the economic development committee
• Five open seats on the energy committee
• One seat on the housing trust fund committee
• Four library trustee positions
• Two seats on the natural resources and conservation committee
• Three seats on the recreation and parks committee
