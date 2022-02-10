A quick browse of real estate for sale in South Burlington turns up 12 houses on Zillow with open floor plans, breakfast bars, hardwood floors and views of the Adirondacks. Cheapest among them is a $202,000 condo and priciest is a three-bedroom for $795,000 — the average price is about $588,000. A rogue listing with a $179,000 price tag makes your heart flutter a moment until you realize it’s a plot of empty land, sans house, that was recently cut in price from $353,000.
Housing.
It’s one of the hottest topics in Vermont as the state’s affordable housing crisis has become starker throughout the coronavirus pandemic, and in South Burlington where the local market has climbed upward, egged on by a recent reappraisal that bumped property values up 27 percent on average.
By hot, that means scalding.
South Burlington’s land development regulations, which have been revised over three-plus years and were approved in a landmark moment for the city Monday night, have stirred the housing pot, making many people question whether the new regs will help or hurt the crisis.
According to Paul Conner, South Burlington’s director of planning and zoning, the total potential number of houses that could be built in the city is incredibly similar between the current regulations and their predecessor — it’s a “net zero” difference he said, but not in the energy sense. Rather, the major differences are in where the units could be built and in what arrangement.
A zoning change would affect some housing in the southeast quadrant. Conner’s department estimates that the city’s old regulations would have allowed for 1,180 houses to be built in that part of the city if developers used the maximum allowances in the zoning. But this isn’t exactly a realistic number, Conner said, as it does not account for natural resources in the area, which would restrict where developers could build and how many units.
The estimate also ignores the history and layout of neighborhoods. A lot might be zoned to have four homes per acre, but many only have two or three — how likely is it that a property owner would tear down those existing homes to fit four on the lot?
In the same area, accounting for those variables as well as natural resources like forests, wetlands and streams, officials estimate that 834 units could realistically be built under the newly approved regulations.
“So, while it is a difference of about 300 between those two, I’m not sure it’s an actual difference,” Conner said, since the two numbers are like comparing apples with potatoes.
That difference, even if it’s realistically less than it appears on paper, includes 300-500 units being added thanks to a change in zoning in another part of town. A district west of Hinesburg Road and south of Interstate 89, currently zoned for industrial development and open space, has changed to residential, bumping the maximum number of homes from one per three acres to 6-12 units per one acre. That’s a jump from 35 homes formerly zoned to 300-500, depending on how arrangements are built.
Overall, without accounting for the apples to potatoes comparison, a similar number of houses are buildable under both sets of regulations.
Across the city, roughly 550-575 new dwelling units are at some stage with the development review board, with a majority being built by the O’Brien Brothers. Another 360 units, with over half in City Center, have final approval but aren’t yet permitted.
In 2021, the city issued permits for 244 new dwelling units across the city, some going up on Garden Street, others on Quarry Hill Road and Shelburne Road.
The city’s committees on affordable housing and economic development have spoken out against certain aspects of the new regulations in the last year, arguing that they will negatively impact housing stock.
While affordable housing committee members have applauded boosts to inclusionary zoning in the new regulations, which increase the number of perpetually affordable units city-wide, the committee passed a resolution in October arguing against zoning changes in the southeast quadrant and other new requirements.
Economic development committee members also argued that the new regulations erode the city’s property tax base and will negatively impact future upgrades to city facilities and schools, in a resolution passed last month.
“We really don’t know, will it long-term raise our taxes? Will it suppress housing or increase the cost of housing? All these things, we just don’t know. It’s a pretty big change, that’s for sure,” committee member John Burton said. He hoped to conduct an economic impact study of the regulations to gauge some answers before the regulations were officially adopted, but the ship sailed on that Monday night. The committee discussed next steps at a meeting Tuesday after press time, but Burton said he still believes that “solid data” is needed.
“We cannot go by gut alone,” he said.
