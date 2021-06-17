South Burlington City Council announced their choices for 39 open committee seats last week, following two months of interviews. Some familiar faces were reappointed to their terms, as well as many newbies on nearly every committee, save a few. Councilors interviewed each applicant, some interviews lasting one to two minutes with a couple questions, others lasting longer.
The council solidified their choices in a lengthy executive session Monday, June 7, but did not announce the appointments until last Thursday.
The members’ terms will be effective July 1, 2021; term lengths vary.
Affordable Housing Committee
Ariel Jensen-Vargas
Leslie Black-Plumeau
Minelle Sarfo-Adu
Darilyn Peters
Janet Bellavance
Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee
Bob Britt
Havaleh Gagne
Matty Christine Larkspur
Amanda Holland
City Charter Committee
Peter Taylor
Charles Hafter
Development Review Board
Stephanie Wyman
Mark Behr
Frank Kochman
Dog Park Committee
Sidney Justin Palmer
Economic Development Committee
Linda Johnson Norris
John Burton
Thomas Bailey
Sriram Srinivasan
Emily Krasnow
Energy Committee
Tim Perrin
Andrew Chalnick
Mary Jo Real
Stephen Crowley
Kate Bailey
Library trustees
Donna Swartwout
Ted Linski
Margaret Ann Cross
Rebecca Stazi
Natural resources
William Wargo
John Bossange
Lisa Yankowski
Katherine Boyk
Planning Commission
Bernie Gagnon
Public Art Committee
Amanda Holland
Denise Townsend
Recreation and Parks Committee
Jon Pence
Michael Simoneau
Elizabeth McGuire Daghlian
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.