South Burlington City Council announced their choices for 39 open committee seats last week, following two months of interviews. Some familiar faces were reappointed to their terms, as well as many newbies on nearly every committee, save a few. Councilors interviewed each applicant, some interviews lasting one to two minutes with a couple questions, others lasting longer.

The council solidified their choices in a lengthy executive session Monday, June 7, but did not announce the appointments until last Thursday.

The members’ terms will be effective July 1, 2021; term lengths vary.

Affordable Housing Committee

Ariel Jensen-Vargas

Leslie Black-Plumeau

Minelle Sarfo-Adu

Darilyn Peters

Janet Bellavance

Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee

Bob Britt

Havaleh Gagne

Matty Christine Larkspur

Amanda Holland

City Charter Committee

Peter Taylor

Charles Hafter

Development Review Board

Stephanie Wyman

Mark Behr

Frank Kochman

Dog Park Committee

Sidney Justin Palmer

Economic Development Committee

Linda Johnson Norris

John Burton

Thomas Bailey

Sriram Srinivasan

Emily Krasnow

Energy Committee

Tim Perrin

Andrew Chalnick

Mary Jo Real

Stephen Crowley

Kate Bailey

Library trustees

Donna Swartwout

Ted Linski

Margaret Ann Cross

Rebecca Stazi

Natural resources

William Wargo

John Bossange

Lisa Yankowski

Katherine Boyk

Planning Commission

Bernie Gagnon

Public Art Committee

Amanda Holland

Denise Townsend

Recreation and Parks Committee

Jon Pence

Michael Simoneau

Elizabeth McGuire Daghlian

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.