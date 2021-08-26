Colin K. McNeil has been hired as South Burlington’s new city attorney.
McNeil has worked with the city over the past several years, representing city council and the development review board as conflict counsel and on special projects.
The city council is expected to make it official at its next meeting, Sept. 7. He replaces Andrew Bolduc, who is now the city’s deputy city manager.
“After a very competitive application process, Colin quickly became our top candidate. His municipal law expertise, familiarity with Vermont statutes, ethical nature and belief in service made him the obvious choice. I’m excited for the council to consider his appointment and for him to join our team,” said city manager Jessie Baker.
Colin worked at McNeil, Leddy & Sheahan, P.C., a Burlington law firm specializing in representing municipalities, school districts and other government entities as general counsel, civil defense counsel and in the areas of employment and labor relations law.
During his nearly 13 years with the firm, McNeil represented many municipal clients, including Burlington, St. Albans, Williston and Essex.
Most recently, his practice has centered around serving as general counsel and labor/employment counsel to municipalities, school districts, including South Burlington and Burlington school districts, and other entities such as the state and the Howard Center.
While living in Burlington, McNeil served as a deputy state’s attorney for the Chittenden County State’s Attorney’s Office as the lead drug prosecutor for the county.
He has also served on Burlington’s Planning Commission and has been the Burlington Ward 6 clerk since 2016, overseeing many smooth and fair elections. He lives with his wife and two sons in Burlington and enjoys coaching baseball and basketball.
“I am very honored and excited to be the next city attorney. The city appears in all respects to be providing outstanding services to the residents of South Burlington and I look forward to being a part of that excellent tradition,” McNeil said.
