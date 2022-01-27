Sometimes Sheila Quenneville wanders along the street where her sister’s and brother’s houses used to be before the roofs, walls and foundations were torn down. She remembers walking over from home, only a block away, when her kids were young so they could frolic with the motley of cousins and neighbors, playing basketball and running between houses.
Dumont Street in South Burlington’s Chamberlin neighborhood looks emptier now: most of the houses are gone, having been swallowed by the Burlington International Airport’s home-acquisition program in the mid-2000s, and no footprints remain.
“Sometimes I just walk along that street and I feel like I have these flashes, almost like I can see that world still,” Quenneville said.
Soon, yellow excavators and traffic cones became fixtures of Dumont Street and others closest to the airport as homeowners signed up for the program, sold their houses and packed their lives into boxes.
“That’s one of the activities I would do with my kids,” Quenneville recalled. “Like, ‘Let’s go for a walk. We’ll watch them tear down with the excavators.’ Then it got to the point where we could just look out the window and watch it.”
Her sister’s family ended up buying a house a few streets away and her brother moved to Essex, but the community changed, fractured, as over 120 houses disappeared and neighbors moved away.
The Chamberlin neighborhood, a vibrant family-oriented community, as Quenneville described it, and one of the few affordable places in South Burlington, might be facing more change as the airport seeks to rezone 10 acres east of Airport Parkway from residential to aviation-use. A volunteer task force, composed of three Chamberlin residents, two planning commissioners and one city councilor, began reviewing the request in December to make a recommendation for the South Burlington Planning Commission by April.
Whether the change helps or hurts the community, or falls somewhere in the middle, is yet to be seen.
The future plans for those 10 acres, should the land be rezoned, aren’t set in stone either, although the airport does not intend “to expand into any neighborhood” but to use the empty land “to promote business and support facilities for the airport,” according to acting aviation director Nic Longo in a Dec. 14 letter to city officials.
A new maintenance building is planned. Other development could help reduce noise in the area, he added — a major benefit to Chamberlin residents, who bear the brunt of noise from F-35s. Plus, more commercial buildings would boost South Burlington’s grand list, providing jobs and a bigger tax base.
Still, others have argued against prioritizing commercial development over the welfare of residents, citing climate change and quality of life concerns.
Isaac Bissell, one of the task force members, has had a foothold in the Chamberlin neighborhood for about six years. At first, he was reluctant to join the task force, but he felt the need to “be a voice” for a healing neighborhood affected by home acquisitions and noise from military jets.
“It’s really sad. I mean, I really love this community. It’s so convenient to everything. It’s a great place to live, there are big backyards, but now when I go out into my backyard and the jets take off, I feel that in my chest. I plug my ears because it hurts otherwise,” Bissell said.
As the housing crisis spiked in Vermont during the pandemic, and socioeconomic disparities widened, the loss of those homes aches even harder, especially as a large portion of neighborhood residents are working-class, he said.
The property proposed to be rezoned near Kirby Street Extension now resemble a small undeveloped park. Bissell isn’t yet sold on the potential benefits for rezoning the area, nor on the notion that the land is sitting stagnant — something former aviation director Gene Richards suggested at a planning commission meeting last spring when he first requested the zoning change, according to meeting minutes.
“If you walk through there right now, you’re going to see footprints, you’re going to see paw prints, you’re going to see ski tracks,” Bissell said. “This isn’t stagnant land. It’s used and enjoyed, and it has a value in its present condition, just like the lives of the residents of this community have value.”
Neighborhood feeling
Meaghan Emery, representing the city council on the airport rezoning task force, hopes to keep the welfare of the Chamberlin neighborhood at the front of the discussion.
“Their interests have to be foremost in everybody’s minds. We certainly do not want to create any more noise in this neighborhood or nuisance for this neighborhood,” Emery said.
At the same time, Emery noted the potential benefits that rezoning the land could reap for the city: an expanding airport and the opportunity for commercial tenants could mean more job opportunities and a bigger tax base.
Longo also noted at the task force’s first meeting in December that the airport’s current maintenance building is undersized for its needs and cannot be expanded due to where it is. Along with conceptual plans for potential commercial buildings, there are also plans for walking and bike paths around the airport.
“While tending to the trauma, we have to be willing to grow and to heal and to see what potentially could benefit us,” Emery said.
The Chamberlin neighborhood is one of the oldest in South Burlington, home to people with deep roots, she added. Many residents she’s heard from who participated in the home acquisition program, which began a few years before she was first elected to city council in 2008, mourned the loss of their community as it was slowly erased.
Quenneville’s sister, Becky Rochford, recalled that’s when her family’s home on Dumont Street was demolished, the airport was helpful throughout the process, not pressuring them to sell and aiding with moving expenses. But watching the house get torn down was painful.
“It was a real nice neighborhood because the kids had friends next door. It was sad to see the house go because well, that was our home,” Rochford said.
Why did her family sign up for the program? “I think we figured we’d better jump on it, because we didn’t know if at some point it wouldn’t be a choice,” she said.
The sisters’ mom, Norma Corron, who lives down the street from Rochford and is neighbors with Quenneville, recalled the program as “a choice between a rock and a hard place.”
“It’s such a weird thing to drive along and realize that — I mean, one day it’s there and the next day it’s not,” she said. “It’s just amazing to me how well they did at demolishing and making it look like there’s never been anything there. It’s amazing to think that they could actually make it disappear.”
With luck, Rochford’s family found a home a few streets away in the Chamberlin neighborhood — still within walking distance from her sister and parents, who still live in the same white house with the green roof where the four siblings grew up.
One of the biggest changes to the community over the years has been in sheer numbers, as houses disappeared along with the number of neighbors.
“That’s sad because it used to be a much bigger community and a tight knit community,” Rochford recalled. It was a good place to grow up, to raise kids and buy a first home — but that’s changed too.
Corron recalled when they bought their home in 1958, they chose the area because it’s what they could afford. Most of their neighbors were young working families, but in the late 2000s, many of the houses that were torn down were smaller and more affordable, making homeownership for young families and first-time home-buyers difficult.
“I have my boys grown up and they’re like, ‘How does someone buy a house?’” Rochford said.
Her mom never considered signing up for the home buy-out program.
“For years, all four of our kids were within four miles. And then for years, three of our kids were in the same block,” Corron said. The F-35 noise continues to rattle Chamberlin houses, Corron doesn’t know many of her neighbors like she used to, and many of her old friends have moved away, but with her and her husband in their 80s, uprooting and moving somewhere new isn’t in the cards.
“It sort of leaves you in a never, neverland. You just don’t know what to look forward to,” she said. “You hope that things will get better. I’m hoping for the good.”
