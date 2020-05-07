Alongside budget discussions has been talk of the district’s negotiations with its three collective bargaining units.
As of the school board’s April 29 meeting, the board had not made any financial proposals, board chair Elizabeth Fitzgerald said.
“Our goal continues to be to resolve those in a manner that is supportive of the budget and is reflective of both the times we’re in, as well as the hard work that all of our employees offer the district and our students,” Fitzgerald said.
Currently the district is in negotiations with its three collective bargaining units, which include the teachers’ union, administrators’ union and the union for paraprofessionals and support staff.
While there are general guidelines for when negotiations begin, there’s no set timeline, South Burlington Educators’ Association (SBEA) President Noah Everitt said. Some districts begin negotiations in the fall and wrap up before Christmas.
In South Burlington, that process has been lengthier in recent years, Everitt said.
Following initial proposals and bargaining, the board and/or union may reach an impasse. If that happens, the parties can call for mediated negotiations and, later, if needed, a fact-finding report. Another mediated negotiating session can follow.
If the parties do not reach an agreement after following those measures, the board can impose working conditions and/or the teachers’ union can strike.
In some past South Burlington School District negotiations, the board has imposed conditions, the union has built up to a strike, but then both parties have returned to the table and negotiated a deal, Everitt said.
He could not comment on the current negotiations but said he’s hopeful SBEA and the board can meet in-person this month.
“Trying to see eye-to-eye with people who are obviously, fundamentally wanting different things, really needs that in-person ability to see how people are reacting to the things you’re saying,” Everitt said.
As for the union, he said teachers’ minds are likely more focused on the current teaching environment than the outcome of negotiations or the school budget proposal, Everitt said.
“This is a momentous challenge people are dealing with the here and now” he said. “I don’t think that there’s a ton of people hemming and hawing about what’s going to happen next year.”
Everitt is personally juggling work as a professional teacher and full-time parent and teacher to his own children during the pandemic.
“People should be thinking about making sure they are feeling well, being present,” Everitt said. “We’re going to work through this as a community, and they can count that the SBEA is going to be there with them to support their kids and families.”
During recent school board meetings, attendees asked the board to propose level-salaries and wages in FY21. They see the measure as a method to reduce the overall burden of the budget. Several said South Burlington educators’ salaries are higher than those in neighboring districts.
Board Chair Elizabeth Fitzgerald said the school board has been “transparent about its efforts to allocate any new monies to the lower end of the salary schedule to reflect a more modest premium to Chittenden County average salaries than currently at the Masters +30 level.”