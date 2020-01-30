The deadline for City Council and School Board petitions has passed, and five residents have filed.
On the council, incumbent Thomas Chittenden is running unopposed for the three-year seat. Councilor Meaghan Emery will run again for the two-year seat, this year opposed by newcomer and development review board chair Matt Cota.
All open seats on the school board are uncontested this year, with incumbents Alex McHenry and Bridget Burkhardt running for the three-year and two-year posts, respectively.
The city anticipates printed ballots will arrive by Feb. 12, according to City Clerk Donna Kinville. Early voting can begin thereafter and will continue until noon on March 2. The city will advertise early voting on Front Porch Forum and its social media outlets.
“We are currently taking requests for mailed ballots and will mail them out when the ballots arrive,” Kinville said.