More than half of all the campaign cash brought in this election cycle came from residents living in one of the wealthiest census tracts in the county that encompasses less than 23 percent of the city’s population.
Of the more than $25,000 raised in this year’s city council election, about $15,000 of that, or 60 percent, was given by residents living in Census Tract 33.01, according to publicly available data. The tract includes all the city’s southeast quadrant and a part of the city’s 12th ward.
The actual amount of money raised from that area is likely higher: more than $4,000 of the cash raised by the five city council candidates were donations of under $100, which do not have associated names or addresses listed on the state secretary’s campaign finance website.
The census tract, one of four encompassing South Burlington, makes up 22 percent of the city’s total population, and has some of the highest income levels in the county — on par with census tracts in Shelburne and Charlotte.
Residents there make a per capita income of $62,760, and a have a median household income of $142,417, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. By comparison, South Burlington’s per capita income is $49,384 and its median household income is $83,750.
Running for city elections has become an increasingly expensive endeavor, prompting calls from some involved in city politics to change the makeup of the city’s governing model to include ward systems.
Paul Engels, who unsuccessfully ran for city councilor in March’s elections, sits on the charter committee and has been a vocal advocate for addressing the issue of campaign finance.
“It’s not exactly rocket science — it’s right there to see,” he said.
James Marc Leas, another candidate who ran in March, called it “a real issue even on the local level. In terms of finance for the election ... and in terms of the composition of the city council, it’s non-representative of the majority of people in the city,” he said. “To finance for these elections — it’s very difficult to run. I think this is definitely an issue.”
Five people, including Engels, Leas and Lydia Diamond, ran to fill two open seats in a March election that saw only 20 percent of registered voters cast a ballot.
Andrew Chalnick and Tyler Barnes were both elected to three- and two-year terms on the board, respectively, replacing Vermont Sen. Thomas Chittenden and Matt Cota, and joining sitting councilors Tim Barritt, Meaghan Emery and Helen Riehle.
Four of the five sitting councilors live in the southeast quadrant, including the two newly elected council members, as well as both departing council members Cota and Chittenden. Emery lives in the Chamberlin neighborhood.
A fair portion of the campaign funding came from candidates themselves in the form of loans and personal contributions.
The city’s charter committee, on charge of the city council, has been exploring new governing models for the city, such as expanding the number of council seats, adding a mayoral seat and creating a local ward system to create what some feel would be a more equitable geographic representation for the city of more than 20,000.
Engels has been an advocate on the charter committee for a ward system, which he said would mitigate the influence of campaign cash on South Burlington’s elections.
“I still adhere to my belief that we have to have wards and we have to change the structure of our five-person council so that we represent everybody,” he said. “Right now, you’re never going to get anybody from anywhere else other than the southeast quadrant.”
The charter committee plans on holding two public forums next month — on Wednesday, May 10, and Thursday, May 25, at 7 p.m. in city hall, according to Peter Taylor, the chair of the charter committee.
The body hopes to formulate a recommendation for the city council later this year. Any recommendation would have to be approved by the city council and voters.
