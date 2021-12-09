More hours, more staff, more storytime.
The South Burlington Public Library hopes to secure a substantial boost in funding in the next fiscal year budget — over $50,000 new dollars — after blossoming in the new city hall building, adding programming and scores of new readers.
The library celebrated 1,000 new card-carrying members since opening in July, according to city manager Jessie Baker at a city council meeting Nov. 1, prompting an inevitable “Field of Dreams” reference from chair Helen Riehle: “If you build it, they will come,” she said, chuckling. Along with the rise in readership, staff has boosted programming, from artist, musician and author talks and workshops to a winter concert series. With the bright, shiny new building also comes more cleaning services and building maintenance.
Hence, more hours, more staff.
At a city council meeting Monday, Dec. 6, library director Jennifer Murray presented the department budget, which proposes $866,630 out of the general fund. That’s about 3 percent of overall spending. In the current fiscal year, the library is budgeted $814,254, up from $617,899 in the previous year.
Murray explained the majority increase is focused on expanding staffing so the library can add two operating hours every day, Monday through Thursday. She proposed turning a part-timer into a full-time employee, and adding two part-time assistants. This would also boost programming by adding another storytime in the mornings, she said.
“A lot of our programs we end up having staff who have to stay after their regular hours because people aren’t ready to leave yet, and then we have to juggle that with the schedule,” she said.
The new price tag would hopefully be offset by increased revenues, she added, as staff apply for programming grants and fees accrue from library cards and room rentals.
