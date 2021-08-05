When South Burlington city council chair Helen Riehle saw the long list of residents with unregistered dogs and cats she immediately called up the friends she recognized.
City councilor Meaghan Emery laughed about her shared reaction to the list, created by city clerk Donna Kinville and presented at a council meeting Monday.
Despite the light laughs, Kinville noted she’s out of options for how to get pets registered since pandemic-era restrictions prevent her from collecting late fees until Sept. 15.
“This list is a little bit longer than it normally would be, and that is because of the fact that some people didn’t re-register their pets last year and, for whatever reason, have not done so again this year,” Kinville told councilors.
Dog and cat registrations have been increasing since 2012 but dropped by 106 in 2020 during the pandemic, she noted. While registrations have “rebounded” from 2020, she said, they haven’t quite reached 2019 levels.
“We tried everything,” Kinville said. “It’s kind of going to the point where me pleading is just not going anywhere.”
The next stage of enforcement (or non-enforcement) would be with the aid of the animal control officer, first constable, police department or city council, according to Kinville’s report. She suggested sending a notice on South Burlington Police Department letterhead, ensuring pet-owners that “it is not the intent of the city council to take away your pet. However, it is state law that you shall register.”
Emery said she’d support such a notice if it doesn’t say council is “going to come and seize Spot or Fluffy.”
Fellow councilors agreed.
Per state law, Kinville is required to give city council a warrant for unlicensed pets. State statute allows legislative bodies to impound unregistered pets and notes that owners shall be notified that “unlicensed or uninoculated dogs or wolf-hybrids may be destroyed.”
