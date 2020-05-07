As mixed opinions continue to surface about whether the South Burlington Development Review Board should be meeting virtually during a pandemic, discussions about an Old Farm Road development proposal raged on during a special April 28 session.
“We all know that the Vermont open meeting law was recently amended to facilitate online meetings,” attendee Michael Mittag said. “While it is perfectly legal to have this hearing tonight, in my view it is by no means the right thing to do.”
Mittag argued that many residents are busy caring for loved ones or otherwise preoccupied during the current crisis. He encouraged the board to pause its meeting on the O’Brien Farm Road, LLC proposal until people can meet in city hall again.
Barb Sirvis agreed it would be better to wait until there was time for “expansive conversation.” She said that waiting would allow the community to understand the proposal and have a chance to speak about it.
Sarah Dopp asked the board to include her agreement with Mittag and Sirvis’ comments in the record.
But after consulting with each board member, and city staff, DRB Chair Matt Cota said he decided the board could not suspend its responsibilities.
The board has made its meetings accessible by internet and phone, and can take questions and comments via email. City staff have offered to deliver hard copies of the board’s packets to residents upon request, Cota said.
Nine emails had been sent to the board in reference to its virtual meetings – Cota said that six were supportive, and three requested the board stop virtual meetings.
The board continued reviewing the O’Brien Farm Road LLC sketch plan application for a master plan and planned unit development.
The proposal calls for the development of 82.9 acres of land along Old Farm Road. The project would include a maximum of 415 houses – a mix of single family and townhouses, up to 1,285,000 square feet of commercial space and 22.1 acres of open space.
It would also realign the north end of Old Farm Road.
O’Brien Brothers CEO Evan Langfeldt attended the meeting. He said the O’Brien Hillside Development – located near this project – was an 18-month process and by no means a surprise.
The latest proposal, he said is compliant with existing land development regulations and the city’s comprehensive plan. It has been in design for years under different iterations and has been discussed publicly, he said.
“We understand this is a big project, it’s of a scale that definitely garners a lot of attention,” Langfeldt said. “We’re certainly not trying to push this through under the cover of night.”
The DRB and applicants picked up where they left off on April 7, discussing city staff and board recommendations for the application.
Attendee John Wilking voiced concern about the potential placement of a traffic light.
The applicants have up to six months to apply for master plan approval, and for preliminary plat approval for their first phase.
In a phone call, Langfeldt said the company intends to file a preliminary plat application.
“Everybody’s going to have different opinions, and I fully understand and respect that some people would rather that nothing happen on this site, but that’s not going to be the case,” he said. “Therefore, what should be done, should be done well, and that’s the process that we’re going through with the development review board.”