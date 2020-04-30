The South Burlington Development Review Board will continue to hold virtual meetings against city council advice.
On Tuesday, April 21, DRB Chair Matt Cota said the board would continue meeting as scheduled.
Meetings are booked through April and May.
The board was assured city staff members were helping the community access DRB meetings and supporting documents, Cota said.
“We cannot allow the gears of government to grind to a halt,” Cota said during the April 21 DRB meeting. “We’re going to keep moving because a competent, responsive government is essential.”
Council discusses DRB meetings
The DRB’s decision came one day after the city council discussed the pause on most city committee meetings.
Councilors recommended committees meet only when necessary and ensure that meetings are easily accessible to the public.
Barb Sirvis, of South Burlington, told the council she felt the DRB meetings should be suspended like the other committee meetings.
“I found it a really difficult meeting to follow. The staff did as much as they possibly could ... it was really difficult to see the documents, it was not easy to ask questions and there was at least one very controversial item on the agenda,” she said of one of the DRB’s virtual meetings.
Councilor David Kaufman was amenable to temporarily pausing the board’s meetings.
“I don’t think anything is going to be lost, especially with the planning commission not meeting, if nobody meets, including the DRB, going forward,” he said, “just because it’s so hard to maintain the level of participation and transparency that we strive for in this city.”
City Manager Kevin Dorn said the DRB has the statutory right to hold its virtual meetings and that city council could not legally suspend them.
Councilor Meaghan Emery said she had trouble sorting through DRB documents virtually, as did Chair Helen Riehle.
“People really need to be able to participate in an open and easy way when these important decisions are made about the community,” Riehle said. “The aspect of people being able to participate seems pretty fundamental to democracy and it’s been upended with this pandemic.”
The council requested the DRB slow down its process and ensure meetings were easily accessible for the public.
Community input
During the council’s meeting, attendee Janet Bellavance – who is a member of the Land Trust but was speaking on her own behalf – said that just because the DRB can meet doesn’t mean it should.
“The whole point is that we as residents get to gain an understanding and share our opinions as well,” Bellavance said of DRB meetings. “When that is compromised, because of this situation, then they don’t get to make the best decisions.”
Bellavance, in a phone conversation, said people are worried about their families, balancing work and childcare from home and keeping up with guidelines around the virus and social distancing.
“The issue is that people are preoccupied at this time. That’s my concern,” she said.
DRB Chair shares thoughts
Cota, also reached by phone, said it was important for DRB meetings to continue.
“We can’t put government on pause. We can’t put our economy on pause. We can’t save all this work for some distant point in the future,” Cota said. “That’s dangerous for our democracy. It’s dangerous for our economy. It’s dangerous for the rights of property owners. It’s dangerous for those that live next to property that maybe developed. Government is essential.”
He said the legislature, in authorizing committees like DRBs to meet remotely, recognized the importance of those groups in keeping the economy and state moving.
While Cota said the virtual format might take some getting used to, he believes it may offer more opportunity for residents to participate in meetings.
He said that some people who might have had personal or work obligations that kept them from attending in-person, may now be able to tune in to meetings virtually. The meetings can be accessed both online and by calling-in, Cota said.
For residents who would like a hard copy of the board’s materials, city workers Marla Keene and Paul Conner have offered to print and deliver them to residents, he added.
“I really think it provides an opportunity for a broader participation in local government and our democracy, which I think is important,” he said.
DRB meeting attendance varies depending on the board’s agenda, according to Development Review Planner Marla Keene. During the DRBs two virtual meetings, on April 7 and 21 – by an informal count based on the number of viewers – there were about 25-28 participants and 31-34 participants, respectively, Keene said.
“I have received feedback from a couple people saying they’ve attended digitally when they wouldn’t have chosen to attend in person,” she added.