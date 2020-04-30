Stowe, VT (05672)

Today

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 44F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 44F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible.