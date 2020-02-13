Before visiting the polls on Tuesday, March 3, learn more about the City Council candidates. On Feb. 19 at 6:30 p.m., candidates will answer questions on the issues affecting South Burlington during a Candidate’s Forum at South Burlington High School’s cafeteria.
The South Burlington High School Debate Team will sponsor the event, and Vince Bulduc will serve as moderator.
On the ballot for South Burlington City Council are Matt Cota, who is seeking to unseat incumbent Meaghan Emery, and Thomas Chittenden, an incumbent running unopposed.