One size does not fit all after all.
This seemed to be the sentiment Monday night in South Burlington as city councilors explored whether to impose a local mask mandate. In the end, councilors reached a compromise, mandating face masks in all South Burlington city buildings open to the public and asking businesses to post information encouraging mask-wearing.
“I think our staff is divided on whether there should be a mandate or not. I think that it makes some sense to model that behavior, if that is a culture we want to set for the community, that we would model it,” city manager Jessie Baker said at the council meeting Dec. 6.
The resolution comes on the heels of new mask mandates in communities like Burlington, Brattleboro and Warren, following a special legislative session days before Thanksgiving when Gov. Phil Scott signed a bill allowing individual municipalities to pass mask ordinances.
While the bill leaves the question — to mask or not to mask — up to local governments, it does impart a strict timeline: mandates must be renewed after 45 days, then every 30 days before all mandates must end on April 30.
Some state legislators criticized the governor’s hesitance to call a state of emergency and reenact a statewide mask mandate, but South Burlington City Council chair Helen Riehle argued that the bill is a form of local control.
“Here we are, we can decide what we’re going to do in South Burlington. I also understand it’s a difficult decision and you’re going to annoy a certain group of people for sure. It’s not an easy decision, but I guess my reaction to that is, well don’t blame Gov. Scott,” Riehle said. “If you don’t want to make the decision as an elected leader, then don’t run.”
She briefly polled residents online ahead of the meeting, hearing back from about 180 residents; 151 supported a mandate and 26 dissented.
“There was an 84-year-old woman who I thought captured what a lot of people were saying, and she said, ‘I hate the masks. They fog up my glasses. I can’t stand wearing them. But if it means it’s protecting myself and others, then it’s no big deal, and we should all wear them,’” Riehle said.
Before councilors voted, members of the public lined up at a podium and spoke online to make their cases, for and against, showing a relatively even split. Some argued local business would suffer, others cited rising COVID-19 case counts and growing variants, others wondered if the choice should be given to individuals.
Dean Rowland, owner of Dave’s Cosmic Subs, argued that a mask mandate would push his business back underwater, after already struggling to keep afloat amid slow economic recovery. He follows state health department protocols, sanitizing surfaces throughout the day and standing 6 feet from employees and customers. He said he even installed a fan to circulate air through the sandwich joint. A sign on the business door asks customers with COVID-19 symptoms to not come in, but he relies on the honor system.
“It actually hurts us trying to actually hire people and sustain employees with the turnover and everything going on,” he said, recalling how revenues dropped 50 percent in the spring and have only slowly crawled back.
Eli Lesser Goldsmith, owner of Healthy Living, which has a location in South Burlington, piggybacked on Rowland’s support for keeping things status quo.
“The thing I want to stress the most is that the way it is now works so well from an operational standpoint. It’s calm, it’s peaceful, it’s happy for staff and guests,” he said. When a mask mandate was in place earlier this year, he recalled that many staff left their jobs.
“People were scared, there were people screaming at one another and the way it is now, like other people have been saying, for the most part everyone wears a mask. Everyone’s cool. Everyone is respectful. I don’t think in Vermont you have a large population of people who are going to blatantly do things to annoy other people.”
Suzy Harris, a natural health physician who owns Cedar Wood Natural Health Center in South Burlington, added that most of the people who visit her office don’t feel they fit into the typical medical protocol. “What you do for your wellness doesn’t work for everyone,” she said.
On the other side of the debate, South Burlington resident Michael Mittag, who also serves on the city planning commission, cautioned waiting for more data or for case counts to rise before implementing stricter health precautions.
“I can’t, for the life of me, imagine how somebody would say, ‘Let’s wait until everybody gets sick, and then do something.’ It’s coming. We know it’s coming,” he said.
All five city councilors also voiced support for some form of mask mandate but disagreed on what extent.
Riehle argued for a blanket approach, masks in indoor spaces across the city. Councilors Thomas Chittenden, Meaghan Emery and Matt Cota worried about putting the burden of enforcement on business-owners, while Tim Barritt seemed to hover somewhere in the middle.
“Mask enforcement is incredibly complicated, incredibly complicated. We cannot, we should not put that burden on private business owners and their employees,” Cota said.
As far as enforcement of a mandate goes, Baker said the approach should focus on education, rather than ticketing or police enforcement.
“If somebody came in not wearing a mask, we’d ask them to put a mask on and really use that education approach rather than a strong enforcement approach, which is also the approach that municipal officials have used throughout the pandemic,” Baker said.
Barritt argued in favor of a city building mandate and mask policy in local establishments, allowing that business-owners should be able to make their choices while at the same time arguing that unvaccinated customers should have to wear masks.
“I’m worried that complacency has given people what they think is the ability to just take off their mask and forget about it,” he said.
In a compromise resolution, councilors unanimously approved a resolution to mandate mask wearing in all city buildings, direct the city manager to publicize educational information about masking and request businesses post information encouraging masks.
“I think we have to go back to what that 84-year-old woman said in her reply to Helen,” Emery said. “She doesn’t like it, but she knows that it is helpful to ensure that we get through this, and that people are protected.”
