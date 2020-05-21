No shirt, no shoes – no mask – no service. Local businesses have city councilors’ backing to take safety measures following discussion on Monday night.
In a unanimous vote, South Burlington City Council adopted a resolution requiring visitors to city-owned buildings to wear a mask. The resolution also says that South Burlington businesses and nonprofits are “strongly encouraged” to require all visitors to wear masks in their stores, offices and wherever else smoking is prohibited under city ordinance.
“This is a statement by city council about the importance of wearing masks in public places inside buildings, in businesses,” said Councilor Tim Barritt. “It’s not an ordinance, it’s not really enforceable, it just is strong language that shows our commitment to good health.”
The resolution acknowledges both state and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Likewise, it notes the “potentially disastrous effects” COVID-19 could have on people were businesses and their visitors not to follow health officials’ guidelines on conducting business at this time.
The Burlington City Council, on Monday, also passed a mask measure. The council adopted an emergency order requiring people to wear masks in Burlington shops and public buildings.