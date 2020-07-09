The long-awaited, much anticipated Market Street, a former private road turned thoroughfare and heart of South Burlington’s City Center, can now add Vermont Planners Association “Project of the Year”’ to its list of accolades.
The reconstruction project – more than 17 years in the making – will now be automatically entered to win regional accolades in the Northern New England Chapter of the American Planning Association awards this fall.
“We’re really honored to have won this award for Market Street. It’s been in the works for many years and finally we were able to begin building it with the support of Tax Increment Financing,” City Manager Kevin Dorn said. “It’s just a beautiful main street for our community and we’re all so proud of it.”
The Vermont Planners Association is made up of professional planners and volunteers from around the state, said Paul Conner, South Burlington’s Director of Planning and Zoning. Each year, the organization selects individuals, groups and projects from around the state to earn its top honors for planning efforts.
“Through this program, the Vermont Planners Association acknowledges the dedication and hard work of community members to advance important state, regional and local planning policies and priorities,” the association wrote.
Conner said the Market Street win is an exciting one.
Formerly known as Corporate Circle, the road was privately owned for years, and closed to the public, save for the holidays, when its owner allowed motorists to use it to alleviate traffic on Dorset Street and Hinesburg Road.
But the city had an irrevocable offer of dedication, meaning it had the power to reclaim the road.
In the mid-2000s, the city did just that, opening part to the public with the vision of making it the backbone of its long-sought city center.
“Sometimes a road is just a road,” Conner said. “It’s what the roadway represents and enables that makes it the project of the year.”
The Market Street reconstruction project paved the way for the development of a walkable downtown enabling townhomes, Allard Square senior living, the Garden Street Apartments, and soon the South Burlington Public Library and City Hall, Conner said.
“It’s about investing and creating place,” he said. “What it represents is the spine along which South Burlington’s downtown which has been in our vision for 35 years, opens up. It’s the first big piece of the puzzle along with City Center Park, with many more to come.”
