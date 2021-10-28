The proposed dog park at Wheeler will be reduced to just under three quarters of an acre, lessening impacts on two wetlands in the area.
Despite the smaller lot, members of the public sang praise for the proposal at a South Burlington development review board meeting Oct. 19, where the city’s application was reviewed for the second time this year after board members backtracked this summer.
South Burlington residents have longed for a dog park for years, at least since 2018 when the original dog park committee was formed, and plans began. The development review board heard the city’s application in June — one of the first concrete steps in years — but requested to reopen the hearing to glean more information about wetland impacts before issuing a decision.
Since June, the dog park design area was reduced by 12 percent, and will not impinge on the larger of two nearby wetlands, according to Justin Rabidoux, South Burlington director of public works.
This will reduce wetland impacts by 65 percent, he said, and reduce wetland buffer impacts by 33 percent. The first wetland, located in the small dog area of the park, has minimal resources on site.
“It looks like my backyard, looks like your backyard, it looks like the ballfields right across the street,” Rabidoux told board members at the meeting. The second wetland, which the new design does not affect, looks much different and includes various floodwater and groundwater storage resources.
City staff plan to smooth out the site to make it walkable, Rabidoux added.
“From an accessibility standpoint, we might need to bring in soil and fill in areas,” he said, clarifying that does not mean bulldozing or rototilling.
Members of the committee on common areas for dogs — not to be confused with the dog recreation task force or the dog park committee or the South Burlington friends of dog parks — spoke up in favor of the application’s latest iteration.
“We’re really pleased with it. The next thing will be making sure it’s accessible and how that occurs. It’d be nice to be able to go ahead, it’s been three years,” said Betty Milizia, chair of the committee on common areas for dogs.
Barbara Sirvis, also on the committee, has been with the dog park plans from the beginning. “It has been a long time coming. We are going to protect Wheeler Nature Area if we build this dog park. Fingers crossed,” she said.
As a miscellaneous application, which falls under the city’s land development regulations but not into a specific bucket, the proposed dog park only has to go before the development review board once before receiving the red or green light.
The development review board closed the hearing Oct. 19 — hopefully for the last time.
