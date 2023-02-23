With elections less than two weeks away, the amount of money raised in this year’s city council elections have been one-sided.
Only Andrew Chalnick has raised and spent any money, according to data from the state’s campaign finance system. Candidates who spend or raise at least $500 must register with the secretary of state. Campaign finance reports are then posted 30 days before the election, 10 days before the election, four days before the election and two weeks after the election.
Chalnick, the chair of the city’s energy committee and vice chair of the climate task force, is facing James Leas for a three-year council seat vacated by state Sen. Thomas Chittenden, who announced in May last year that he would not seek reelection.
Leas has not raised any money — he’s not registered on the secretary of state’s website — while Chalnick has raised more than $5,000 in contributions.
Almost half of that is from himself: he took out a $1,000 loan, and has contributed $1,200 to himself, according to data from the state’s campaign finance system.
He also received contributions from South Burlington residents, including city councilor Meghan Emery, who contributed $150 to his campaign, and Darrilyn Peters, a member of the Affordable Housing Committee and Climate Action Task Force, who gave him $500.
He received two anonymous contributions, one on Feb. 25 for $520, and another on Feb. 5 for $645.
He has spent nearly $3,500 on flyers, yard signs, as well as advertisements in The Other Paper, among other expenditures.
The three other candidates, meanwhile — Paul Engels, Tyler Barnes, and Lydia Diamond — have not raised or spent any money, according to the state’s campaign finance system.
Engels and Barns are both registered on the secretary of state’s website but have not reported any contributions to date. Diamond is not registered on the site.
The three candidates are running for a two-year seat to replace Matt Cota, who was first elected in 2021 after beating David Kaufman but declined to run for another term.
