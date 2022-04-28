As the Vermont legislative session winds down, bills passed out of both chambers head to a conference committee, a team of House and Senate negotiators who will try to reconcile the two versions.

South Burlington legislators discussed some of their work over the past few months at a forum Monday night, touching on subjects like the general fund budget, housing crisis, regional dispatch and airport governance, among other things.

Rep. Maida Townsend, who sits on the House Committee on Appropriations, helped pass the $8 billion state budget out of committee. Some highlights she’s proud of include new funding to support higher education, to support entities that provide at-home care and other health services and to modernize systems at the departments of labor and motor vehicles.

The budget bill, H.740, is in conference where legislators are working toward consensus. One specific point Townsend noted is the allotment of $11 million to start up regional dispatch centers throughout the state, an effort that some communities in Chittenden County have been working toward for decades.

Rep. John Killacky spoke to a potential charter change in the city of Burlington that would ban no-cause evictions. An amendment to extend the moratorium on evictions didn’t make it into the final version of one of his committee’s major housing bills, but Killacky noted there’s funding in other legislation that could aid in rehabbing derelict properties as well as help low- and middle-income Vermonters buy their first homes.

At the nexus of housing and education issues, Sen. Thomas Chittenden also noted that bill H.703, which addresses workforce development would take $50 million from the education fund and put it toward buying defunct properties for education use.

“This will create a revolving loan fund managed by the Vermont housing and conservation board, to be used to have career and technical centers buy dilapidated properties and actually teach kids, to build up the workforce with those properties and to bring them back to usable life,” he said.

A bulk transportation bill, which represents about $8.7 million, will give funding for a task force to analyze the current governance of the Burlington International airport, added Chittenden. While he introduced the amendment to the bill, he also commended Townsend for her efforts to pass similar legislation in the House.

In Rep. Ann Pugh’s committee work, she noted the hearing aid bill passed out of the House and is currently in the Senate, as of press time.

“There’s real interest in trying to move that issue forward. A bill has been introduced on that I think as long as the airport issue, so we’ll try to get that passed,” Pugh said.

As far as possible vetoes, Chittenden said he doesn’t think Gov. Phil Scott is likely to veto the proposed pension bill nor the state budget.

“Where I do expect a veto is this housing bill S.10, which is for that rental registry,” Chittenden said. He also isn’t confident that a bill which would provide universal meals for all Vermont schools will make it past the governor’s desk.

The legislators discussed many other bills that are in conference, a sign that the end is nigh, and are expected to see action over the last few weeks of the Legislative session. Lawmakers hope to finish this session by May 6.