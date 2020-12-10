Property owners in South Burlington’s urban design overlay district now have the option to increase their maximum lot coverage by 10 percent—under two conditions: They must build some variation of a mini park, or they must purchase transfer development rights.
“We feel (these amendments are) appropriate in the urban design overlay district since it’s an area where we’re targeting for additional development,” planning commission chair Jessica Louisos told city counselors at a public hearing Monday night, regarding four amendments to the city’s land development regulations.
To take advantage of the newly approved rules, landowners may use two potential avenues: install a civic space on site or purchase transfer development rights, often called TDRs.
For the civic space option, property owners must build one or more types of small park, described as a “snippet/parklet and/or pocket/mini park.” The civic space must be constructed before the city issues a certificate of occupancy and must be equal to 30 percent of the amount of additional lot coverage use by employees, residents, and/or the public.
Property owners’ other option requires the purchase of transfer development rights, a zoning technique meant to transfer development to areas more suitable for building.
“TDRs are intended to both allow for increased development and to promote conservation, while providing compensation to property owners who have less development potential than otherwise,” planning and zoning director Paul Conner said. “It helps to balance things out financially.”
According to Article 9 in the land development regulations, these development rights encourage efficient residential growth and protect open space, natural resources, scenic views and agricultural uses, like South Burlington’s natural resources protection district.
The first three amendments predominantly apply to property owners in the city’s urban design overlay district. This includes land within 150 feet of Shelburne Road, and land within 150 feet of Williston Road, from just east of Victory Drive to just east of Kennedy Drive.
According to the planning commission’s proposal, the district is meant to reflect simple design components that encourage accessibility, use of existing public transportation, pedestrian mobility, and safe access to nearby neighborhoods.
While the city has allowed transfer development rights for over a decade, the recent amendments mark a key change from allowing only home transfers in the city’s southeast quadrant, to allowing both home and lot transfers in the urban design overlay district. The southeast quadrant remains limited to home transfers.
A third amendment creates two new types of open spaces. A “snippet” or “parklet” and a “private yard space” join the ranks of current open spaces, including rooftop decks, small parks, and community gardens. This would allows property owners to choose from a variety of open spaces, which they would need to fulfill option one. Impervious spaces, like a walkway, do not count towards the lot coverage.
The fourth amendment proposed requires landowners to submit electronic applications. According to Louisos, applicants have been confused since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic about whether the city accepts electronic applications or not.
“We’d like to codify it so people know that they are truly allowed to submit electronic versions of applications,” Louisos explained to counselors. Moving forward, applicants must submit an electronic application; they may submit a paper version in addition to an electronic version, not in place of.
City council clerk Tim Barritt said, “These are very thoughtful proposals; there are some small steps and some big steps involved here,” said Barritt.
City counselors approved the four amendments to land development regulations at their Dec. 7 meeting.
Other council news:
• Counselors approved Alicia Lamonda as the new addition to the library board of trustees. She will fill a recently vacated seat until her term ends on June 30, 2023. City council chair Helen Riehle said the board is eager to restore their full number of members as they head into a busy season.
• Counselors convened the liquor control commission to issue Red Barn Market & Deli a second-class liquor license, despite the new business not yet possessing a certificate of occupancy. City Manager Kevin Dorn clarified that the business likely is being proactive and that the early request for a liquor license is not out of the ordinary.
• Barritt briefly discussed a car accident near Van Sicklen and Cheese Factory Roads last week and asked if the state had responded to the city’s request to lower the area speed limit. Dorn was unsure and would check in on the request.
