Donna Kinville’s only weakness is hot chocolate. She drinks a piping cup almost every day and is known for bringing it along to weekly staff meetings as clerk for the city of South Burlington. In addition to hot chocolate, the community knows Kinville for her easy smile, negotiating skills, candor and commitment to the clerk’s office where she’s served for 20 years.
Now, she’s known around the state as the Vermont Clerk of the Year.
If you know Kinville, you know she isn’t one to toot her own horn. She describes herself as “not an outgoing person,” but a person who likes her quiet, her peace, her hot chocolate and her city records. So, when they called her name at the annual fall conference for the Vermont Municipal Clerks and Treasurers Association in September, she nervously walked on stage.
“I said, ‘You guys don’t know this, but I really don’t want to be up here,’” Kinville recalled laughing. “But this organization started me on that path that allows me to be up here right now and hopefully feel confident enough and deliver my point enough that you think, ‘Oh, she likes it up here!’”
Kinville might’ve been shocked to receive the award but many of her peers were not.
Former assistant city manager Tom Hubbard worked with Kinville for 20 years until his retirement last summer. While Kinville has been “exemplary” at her job for years, Hubbard said, her commitment during the pandemic exceeded all expectations. She kept the office open by appointment and maintained services throughout lockdown, showing up every day so the other staff could work remotely, he said.
“Donna made sure the city clerk’s office didn’t skip a beat throughout the pandemic,” Hubbard said. “Aside from the normal pleasantness Donna always exudes, she continues to help residents with whatever their concern is, assist other departments with projects and events whenever needed, communicate effectively and make everyone feel welcome and appreciated.”
For Kinville, working through the pandemic hasn’t been as challenging as some other aspects of her career. Every election she has to psych herself up. “It takes so much out of you,” she said. When the cycle rolls around, she finds her delegating skills retract, her protector instincts take over and her nerves sing.
“I hold elections tight and near and dear to my heart,” Kinville said. “That is where I am the most visible, the office is the most visible and if something goes wrong everybody’s going to know it.”
City councilor Meaghan Emery chimed in her gratitude for Kinville’s tight management of local elections.
“As someone who works with her as an election official, I have long valued her for her excellent communication skills, her organization and overall management style,” Emery said. “She provides the human touch in a very detail-oriented, demanding job, on which our record-keeping and elections system depend, and she always delivers these essential services with a smile.”
‘The negotiator’
Kinville sees her role as clerk—and often in her personal life—as a kind of negotiator, a balanced head able to intercede in an argument and see both sides or talk to an upset citizen and help find a solution.
“The integrity of the records is very, very important to me,” she said, explaining that she’s constantly balancing ensuring the efficiency and accuracy of her office with ensuring citizens feel comfortable and trusting.
One of her biggest accomplishments, according to city officials and Kinville herself, is her effort to digitize the city’s land records. She’s worked her way back to 1980 and plans to have records from the 1970s online in the next couple months.
Another project she’s proud of was the acquisition of barcodes for voter envelopes. “It sounds kind of geeky,” she said laughing, but added that something as small as a barcode made a huge difference in the efficiency and management of elections.
“I guess that’s what I like. I like figuring out how to get from point A to point Z as quickly as you can, as efficiently as you can,” Kinville said.
Even though she doesn’t consider herself a people person, she added that her favorite aspect of her job as city clerk is helping people, the daily interactions with her neighbors and the thrill of new challenges. Just the other day, a resident stopped by her desk with questions about his homestead probate and deed, and Kinville helped him find the right documents and talk through his next steps.
“He came in with a question, he got an answer — but he also got it finished,” Kinville recalled. “I love the interactions with people, and I like the fact that not every day is the same. You never know what one day is going to bring.”
Nominations for the Clerk of the Year award are submitted anonymously by fellow clerks around the state and local governments.
Kinville has served as past president of the Municipal Clerks and Treasurers Association and as a past member of the executive board, as well as on boards in South Burlington, including the board of civil authority, the cemetery sextons and the charter committee, among others.
Pandemic or no, you can almost always find Kinville at the clerk’s desk in South Burlington city hall, eager to help — with a cup of hot chocolate not far away.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.