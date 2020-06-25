Geoffrey and Carly Bennett, a married couple, were surprised to receive reduction in force notices in May from the South Burlington School District.
Both have put in time with the district, Geoffrey a 14-year driver’s education teacher and athletics coach, and Carly a two-year English teacher and a speech and debate coach.
When the district’s March 3 budget proposal failed, reduction in force notices were sent to teachers who would not be called back if the district had to assume level or decreased funding to the previous fiscal year.
Those notices were sent in May.
Should the district pass a budget that is greater than level funding it may be able to “recall” some of the reduced positions. But district officials have said that as the school year draws nearer – with no budget passed – teachers who received the reduction notices may take jobs in other districts.
For the Bennetts, the reduction in force does not fully eliminate their jobs but represents a more than 30% decrease to their household income.
Geoffrey won’t be instructing his full load of driver’s ed and will be making up the difference with some social studies courses. His coaching position has been fully cut. Carly can continue teaching English, but with half her normal course load; and her coaching position is likewise eliminated.
“We try to keep it in perspective because there’s people who have it a lot harder. But it’s going to have an impact,” Geoffrey said.
The uncertainty creeps in. Geoffrey has put off replacing his car tires, and he and Carly are currently figuring out how to cover childcare and extracurricular costs for their three children.
“There’s an assumption that teachers somehow aren’t suffering or aren’t feeling the impact of the coronavirus and that we can only feel it by talking about salary. It’s unproductive to say that your neighbor’s not suffering as much as you are. That’s not the point,” Geoffrey said.
He hopes more people will get involved in the budget process from learning about the proposal to going out to vote.
Without the certainty of a budget with enough money to bring back those jobs that were cut or reduced, Carly and Geoffrey are open to other opportunities.
But they hope they can stay in South Burlington next year.
“What happens in South Burlington schools is absolutely amazing. I love working with my students and colleagues,” Geoffrey said.
Carly said she wants the best school there can possibly be –including one with the ability for families to afford living in the community. She believes the community can work together to achieve that.
“It’s a matter of finding a supportive place for everyone and finding some ground where everyone can understand what people’s needs are and that people need to feel like they’re not just surviving but being successful,” Carly said.
Not alone
Social Studies teacher Drew Gordon was wrapping up his first year teaching in South Burlington – following a 13-year stint in Milton – when he received his reduction in force notice.
Gordon’s supervisors were transparent about his likelihood of receiving the notice after the first budget was defeated on March 3, so it did not come as a surprise.
But that didn’t negate its effect.
“This situation has been the hardest of my career, but not just because I’m a teacher who is in jeopardy of losing a job,” Gordon said.
He and his family moved to South Burlington seven years ago, attracted by the great schools, he said.
Gordon has three kids currently in the school system and another starting in two years.
“We are really concerned about what their education will look like if school budgets continue to get voted down,” he said.
But Gordon holds hope that a third budget proposal will pass and that he won’t have to leave the district.
As for community calls for teachers to take a pay freeze, Gordon said he understands contracts and school budgets to be two separate issues.
“A pay freeze would result in significant reductions due to rising healthcare costs. This can’t be the reason that a budget passes or fails. More attention needs to be paid to what the students will lose if the next vote goes down,” he said.
Local take on the budget
Joe Patrissi has been following budget discussions and recently joined the district’s citizen advisory group.
He thinks a budget increase isn’t sensible this year with the economic downturn that came with COVID-19.
But he doesn’t want to see teachers lose their jobs either.
“The community is really hurting. It’s reasonable to ask for no new taxes, or getting as close as possible to that, and there’s a way to do that if people want to collaborate and cooperate. The real issue is the union,” he said.
While Patrissi said he likes unions and how they advocate for good pay, he said he objects when they “cross over to entitlement to those wages and benefits no matter what the consequence.”
Patrissi said he believes salary freezes across the board, freeing up the budget contingency fund and freezing new positions for next year would help things get closer to level-funding.He also thinks this would help avoid reductions in force. He said he knows community members who have lost their jobs, are unemployed, trying to get breaks from their landlords to get through the current economic downturn.
“People are trying to work this through and they’re thinking outside the box. The school board and the school budget, I think, have to really understand that’s the environment we’re in,” he said.
Patrissi said he respects the school board members and doesn’t want to vilify them. As the district and voters go through the budget process, he believes they will all understand more about what can be done to the budget to create the least amount of harm while meeting taxpayers’ needs.
Sandie Blair and her husband are worried about the third iteration of the school budget proposal, coming soon according to Sandie.
The two are retired and live on a fixed income of about $40,000. Since the pandemic hit, they’ve been spending twice as much on groceries, Blair said She added the school board needs to listen to the community as it forms the budget.
“We are just surviving and if the income sensitivity program is out of money we are in serious trouble,” she said.
Salary freeze?
A salary freeze across the board would not create a level-funded budget from last year’s figures according to Superintendent David Young.
And it wouldn’t save enough money to recall all the positions that were sent reduction in force notices, said School Board Clerk Bridget Burkhardt.
A freeze would reduce the contingency fund and could potentially mean making fewer programming cuts, Burkhardt said. But the savings would not be the $1.5 million figure a group of community members have cited, she said, the true number is much less.
“The bigger issue for me, honestly, is that regardless of whether we get all those positions back, we have lost some really good people and we will not get them back because they’re accepting other jobs,” she said.
The district and a community advisory group are currently working together on the district’s next budget proposal. Burkhardt hopes that process will show the community what the district faces and the factors that are out of its control, she said.
