South Burlington’s next city manager will not have to travel far to start her new job. On June 1, Winooski city manager Jessie Baker will hop next door to take over for Kevin Dorn, her South Burlington counterpart.
Baker comes with a background in children and family policy and experience as manager of Winooski and deputy city manager of Montpelier.
South Burlington is more than twice the size of Winooski and Montpelier, with a population of 19,509 as of the 2019 census, presenting a new challenge for the Waterbury native.
“South Burlington has it all, from a developing downtown to close-knit neighborhoods and protected environmental resources,” said Baker in a statement from the city. “I’m honored and excited to serve as the next city manager.”
The city council named Baker as Dorn’s successor at a special meeting on Feb. 23. Councilors voted Baker in with a succession of enthusiastic ayes.
Chair Helen Riehle, who shared her excitement about Baker coming on board, said the woman “came out by a mile” of the 11 candidates for the job.
The search process began late last year and involved a nine-person committee and rigorous job description requiring past city or town manager experience, a minimum of five years in municipal government and experience working or living in Vermont.
Serendipitous
Baker said she fell into municipal government as a way to build healthy communities to support children and families.
In college, she fell in love with sociology and anthropology, sparking her lifelong interest in how family is created — a question that has guided her through jobs as a case worker in foster care and children’s services, in the Vermont department of health, as an aide for Sen. Patrick Leahy and into her current position as Winooski city manager since 2017.
She realized that the daily challenges many families face — from transportation to affordable housing to education — first take shape in municipal government.
As a city manager, the core question Baker asks herself is, “What am I doing on a daily basis that’s going to create the best community to support residents?”
In the past she has managed a tax increment financing district, also known as a TIF, and serves on the board for Champlain Housing Trust. When Baker was first elected to the board, fellow board member and former South Burlington city councilor Sandy Dooley mentored her.
Dooley called Baker, “an innovative thinker, she’s easy to work with and quite ready to speak up if she thinks something needs to be said. We’re just very lucky she happened to be right next door.”
Dooley said she was impressed with Baker’s work envisioning and working on the housing trust’s strategic plan. Dooley also believes that Baker’s experience in Winooski will transfer smoothly to South Burlington, since affordability and strategic growth are prominent conversations in both communities.
Unlike Dorn, who entered South Burlington nearly eight years ago with no city or town management experience, Baker will join the city with more than five years of experience, between Montpelier and Winooski — a difference Dooley looks forward to watching play out.
“It will be interesting to see,” said Dooley.
‘You can’t be what you can’t see’
According to Baker, Dorn has been a huge mentor and she said she’s honored to follow in his footsteps.
The two managers have known each other since 2013 when Baker became Montpelier’s deputy city manager; they met at a function hosted by the Vermont League of Cities and Towns.
“The city is going to be in great hands with Jessie,” said Dorn. “I’m a huge Jessie Baker fan.”
At the special council meeting, Riehle pointed out that Baker will be South Burlington’s first female city manager.
Baker said that this will be her first time being the first.
“There’s always been a woman who has gone before me,” she said. “Hopefully I can pave the way for more women like me.”
According to Vermont Women Leading Government, only about 18 percent of municipal managers or administrators in the U.S. are women. Baker serves as president of the Vermont organization which aims to support and educate women in local government.
“You can’t be what you can’t see,” said Baker, quoting one of the previous presidents of the International City County Management Association, an affiliate of Vermont Women Leading Government.
On a similar note, addressing and actively combating structural systemic racism as South Burlington city manager is important to Baker.
On a day-to-day basis, said Baker, that means ensuring equitable access to services, re-examining police department practices, and having conversations about zoning, open space and job access.
It means, “Quite frankly, ensuring the folks we engage in community and invite to the table are reflective of the community,” she said. It’s important that “community members see themselves representated” in decision-making.
City staff should reflect the community, she said — gender, race, education, socioeconomic background: “More minds that come from different backgrounds will make better policy.”
While she didn’t necessarily dream of being a city manager when she was a child, Baker admits public service is in her blood.
She will train with Dorn for the next three months prior to her official start on June 1, one month before the beginning of the next fiscal year and Dorn’s retirement.
