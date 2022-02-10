South Burlington’s new land development regulations, which balloon protections for the environment and remold various planning tools, are officially on the books.
Many of the new environmental protections supersede state requirements, a point that has stoked both praise and vexation in the community, while other new rules alter development opportunity around the city, causing some landowners to threaten lawsuits and others to malign the regulations as aggravating the housing crisis, although officials have stated that the number of potential homes will remain relatively static.
City council approved the new land regulations Monday night, echoing this divide in a 3-2 split vote, in a landmark moment for the city following three years of interim zoning and a whirlwind of divisive public feedback as the timer ticked and the planning commission rushed to finish edits by its deadline last fall.
While community fractures have seemingly cast affordable housing in a match against the environment, it also seems neighbors generally agree on mutual values. How to tackle the issues, and which is a higher priority? That’s where the camps diverge.
City councilors Thomas Chittenden and Matt Cota, who both voted against the regulations, argued that the proposed changes reduce the amount of potential affordable housing in the city, where South Burlington’s unique location near Burlington and availability of municipal sewer, water and broadband infrastructure makes it the perfect place for more dense housing stock.
“We need to make space for neighbors, for people across all economic spectrums to be able to live in our city, so we’re not an exclusive, ritzy suburb, that we’re inviting all people to our city. We can’t do that unless we have affordable housing,” Cota said.
Councilors Tim Barritt, Meaghan Emery and chair Helen Riehle voted in favor.
The planning commission will continue work to revise regulations governing planned unit developments and hope to deliver their proposed changes to the city council by early spring.
