South Burlingtonians are painfully aware of the bumper-to-bumper gridlock that plagues Interstate-89 exits 13 and 14 on any given weekday. And as more people either move to South Burlington or find jobs in the area, traffic will worsen — this is according to Charlie Baker, executive director of the Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission.
At a city council meeting Feb. 16, Baker talked about a traffic study of I-89 for the year 2050, giving councilors a peek into possible solutions for the over-capacitated corridor.
The commission’s plan for the traffic study is to align with state environmental goals; reducing fuel consumption, decreasing vehicle miles and hours traveled and increasing non-automobile transportation access.
Just as important are the commission’s goals to increase mobility, improve safety and preserve the physical system conditions. Baker explained that the study could produce different recommendations, from major capital investments to minor investments like, sidewalks, park-and-ride lots and signage.
While household sizes continue to decrease, the commission projects the population to increase by 14 percent and employment to rise by 35 percent by 2050.
“Housing demand is outpacing population growth,” Baker told councilors. If housing doesn’t significantly change, South Burlington “may be an employee importer,” forcing people to drive further to get to jobs in Chittenden County, he said.
Baker introduced multiple construction concepts for I-89 exits 12B, 13 and 14.
Exit 12B
• Widening Route 116 to four lanes.
• Adding a bridge with a sidewalk and multi-use path over I-89.
•Adding I-89 on- and off-ramps at Tilley Drive and Hinesburg Road.
Exit 13
• One concept features a hybrid bike and pedestrian overpass, including a new shared-use path, new I-89 northbound on- and off-ramps and a new U-turn lane on Interstate 189.
• A second concept offers a single-point diamond interchange which would decertify 189 from interstate status, remove existing I-89 ramps and bridges, expand the overpass with a multi-use path and a new traffic signal, and extend existing culverts.
Exit 14
• A diverging diamond traffic concept, similar to the construction planned for Exit 16 in Colchester, could work in South Burlington. It would include a new I-89 overpass, additional shared-use paths and have slightly less capacity than other designs, but increased protection for pedestrians and bicycles.
• Also proposed, an enhanced clover leaf interchange would tighten ramps to slow speeds, add traffic signals to better protect bicycles and pedestrians, and add shared-use paths.
Baker asked councilors to evaluate the commission’s system of metrics and scoring, based on safety, sustainability, mobility, environmental stewardship and more, to measure each interchange proposal.
Councilor Tom Chittenden asked if decertifying interstate 189 would be feasible and if it would require federal authorization, which has proved messy in the past. Baker explained that many municipalities across the country are moving toward decertifying highways that run through urban areas and he didn’t see any barriers.
Regarding the diverging diamond traffic concept proposed for Exit 14, councilor Meaghan Emery wondered why the commission would propose an interchange with less vehicle capacity than the current one.
The goal of the study is not to increase capacity, Baker said, but to make the system work the best in all respects — not just for car mobility. Features like shared-use paths and protections for bicycles don’t increase car capacity but could encourage safer and more eco-friendly ways of transportation.
“I think they’re cool designs, the question is how much will they cost us?” added councilor Tim Barritt.
The councilors seemed slightly frazzled by the wealth of information, spreadsheets and plans Baker presented at the meeting, concluding they needed more time to sift through the dense material before offering feedback.
Chair Helen Riehle suggested other city groups, like the bicycle and pedestrian committee, examine the presentation and provide feedback to the council before they give Baker a verdict in April.
