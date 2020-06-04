In the midst of a South Burlington City Council meeting, bars of N.W.A.’s “F--- the Police” infiltrated discussion, causing confusion.
At first it was unclear where the music was coming from. Councilors looked around seemingly unsure of what was transpiring. As the song continued, it became clear that the meeting had been commandeered.
Like a growing number of towns across the nation, councilors were discussing the creation of a resolution condemning the murder of George Floyd.
Floyd was a 46-year-old black man, allegedly killed by a police officer in Minneapolis, after he was accused by a store owner of using a counterfeit $20 bill to make a purchase.
The police officer knelt on – a handcuffed – Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes, as Floyd cried out that he could not breathe. Bystanders pleaded with the officer to get off Floyd’s neck.
“I think that everybody in politics in this country has a severe responsibility to react to this thing that happened in Minneapolis and make a statement about their position on it and about how much we decry the loss of life in the African American community as perpetrated by police departments around the country,” Councilor Tim Barritt said during the discussion.
Council Chair Helen Riehle said she thought it was a great idea and that she would support it.
“It’s important for elected bodies to take stands and show some leadership when these kinds of situations arise,” she said.
Councilor Meaghan Emery said she’d like to see the resolution extend beyond police injustices to include social problems.
“It’s not just a police problem, I think it’s a social problem,” she said. “I would like us to address it as a social problem, where the police can certainly be named, but I want us to also know that there are members of the public, no one is immune to this.”
Soon after her comments, “F--- the Police” began to play.
“Who is that?” Riehle said. Barritt replied that the only person speaking was “Corey.”
Director of Planning and Zoning Paul Conner, who was running the virtual meeting, asked Riehle what she’d like to do. Riehle asked to have the music shut off. The music ceased momentarily, then resumed and changed to a different melody, one without lyrics.
Riehle said she was unsure of what was happening.
“We can kick them out if you need to, but you’ve got somebody who’s choosing to disrupt the meeting,” Conner said.
The music continued in the background. Riehle said she’d like to continue the meeting. Conner said Riehle could either have the person muted – but that through the meeting platform they could unmute their microphone – or that the person could be removed. But, he added, removing them would be akin to kicking someone out of the room at an in-person meeting.
The music ceased. Not long after, a notification popped up on the screen noting that a “Corey Lamarouex” had left the meeting.
The total interruption lasted about one minute, with the songs starting and stopping at points during that time.
The city does not know if the person’s real name is Corey Lamarouex, according to Barritt. Go to Meeting attendees can type anything into the username box before entering the meeting.
The council jumped back into discussion about the resolution, a draft of which is planned.
Reached by phone the next day, Barritt said he wasn’t surprised that the virtual meeting was interrupted – anyone can dial in.
“It was an interruption, but it didn’t offend me in any way, I just wasn’t expecting it at all,” he said. “It didn’t last very long, and I couldn’t quite hear the words of the song. I knew the person had a message for us, but I couldn’t tell what it was.”
City Manager Kevin Dorn, also reached by phone the next day, said the city would deal with disruptions as they arise.
“They’re reasonably common now in these meetings and we just hope that people understand that disrupting a meeting of that nature is not productive,” Dorn said.
As for the resolution, Barritt said he believed it should focus on the community and local police training and response.
“I think my resolution would acknowledge what’s happened nationally, and has happened to many African American men over the years,” Barritt said, adding, “and readdress our attention to ensuring that our chief of police and his staff and his officers keep up their high level of training to prevent something happening in our city.”