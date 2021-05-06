Interim zoning in South Burlington is not over just yet.
City council voted to extend interim zoning another six months for planning commission to finish updating the land development regulations, marking three years of a development pause, the maximum limit permitted by the state — COVID pending.
At a public hearing May 3, councilors returned to discuss “putting a pin” in the environmental protection standards, which are nearly done, before jumping back into drafting the rest of the land development regulations, like planned unit developments.
Deputy city attorney Amanda Lafferty cautioned that, should the council let interim zoning lapse before the new land development regulations are adopted, regulatory gaps could let projects adhering to old guidelines slide through.
“Let’s do the whole three years and be done with it,” said councilor Thomas Chittenden, though he has often argued against extending the development pause.
“The planning commission has done a long arduous job of writing the proposed land development regulations. They are to be commended,” wrote resident Ray Gonda in the video conference chat function during the public hearing. “However, the results lack clarity in the minds of the public and even among those who have tried to follow the process. The cusp of understanding is very near but we are not there yet. Thus, I support an extension till November.”
Sandy Dooley, of South Burlington, chimed in her support as well. “I support extending the interim bylaws so that the proposed environmental protection standards and planned unit developmenet land development regulations may be completed within the interim bylaw time period,” she wrote in the chat.
Councilors voted to extend the deadline from May 13 until Nov. 13.
While the maximum sentence for interim zoning under state law is three years, Lafferty added that COVID-related extensions could potentially be available.
Chittenden pushed back, however, arguing for a “hard deadline” of November.
“I don’t want to introduce any uncertainty or ambiguity regardless of COVID,” he said. “Let’s wrap this up.”
The planning commission launched a series of public input and learning sessions this month regarding their first draft of the environmental protection standards. They are also accepting written input and encourage community members to send in comments.
The proposed revisions would expand floodplain management, update stormwater management, consolidate stream buffer and river corridor standards, establish habitat blocks and connectors and create categories to organize natural resources.
At an April 27 meeting, community members tuned in to ask questions.
Lonnie Raven, representing the University of Vermont, noted that the draft standards “may not provide reasonable protection or ability to use parcels as outlined in the campus master plan.”
“On the one hand, UVM wants to be a good steward of the land,” she said, but also has a “responsibility to be a good steward of assets.” As the standards are drafted, Raven said they “do not adequately recognize the unique nature of UVM parcels.”
In response to a question from resident Juan Jimenez about floodplains, commission chair Jessica Louisos clarified that 500-year floodplains, while new to the local regulations, already exist and are designated by FEMA.
“We want to make sure new homes don’t have the same flood risk,” she said. By adopting the FEMA definition, the city will be included in the national flood insurance program, she added, allowing property-owners in certain zoning areas to purchase flood insurance.
Other community members called for simpler maps than the multi-colored interactive versions the commission has provided. South Burlington’s Rosanne Greco said she would like to see which currently existing protections are removed from the draft standards.
Alan Long, who has been in front of the development review board with a housing development proposal in the Spear Street area, expressed concern for how the drafted standards would upend his building plans.
“The habitat block concept will take another six to seven acres out of development,” he said. “South Burlington would be the only municipality in Chittenden County with a wider buffer than the state guideline of 50 feet ... I’m concerned about it, sort of selfishly, because it’ll put a big hole in my sketch plan and we probably wouldn’t be able to build this many units.”
Sarah Dopp, president of the South Burlington Land Trust, expressed concern that the local grasslands “don’t seem to be adequately addressed so far,” she said.
Louisos clarified that grasslands are not included as a separate protection in the draft, but that they were factored into buffer and habitat block areas. Grasslands are considered a priority resource in the planned unit development process, she added — the details of which haven’t been solidified yet.
“Maybe we can look at how open space is designated on open parcels,” she said.
On May 20, the commission will hold a public hearing where they are expected to wrap up the environmental protection standards draft and vote on whether to send it to city council for approval. Next up, commissioners will dive back into updating the planned unit development regulations.
