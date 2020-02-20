It was standing room only in the meeting room at City Hall on Tuesday, Feb. 11, as residents packed in to hear whether interim zoning bylaws – enacted in November 2018 – would be extended again.
Following a presentation from the planning commission and a public hearing, councilors voted 4-1 to extend interim zoning for three months.
The extension is intended to allow the planning commission time to complete a proposal for new Planned Unit Development types to potentially be adopted under the city’s Land Development Regulations.
Commission Chair Jessica Louisos said it is possible new regulations could be ready by June if the commission pursues an “aggressive schedule.” That timeline would see draft regulations completed for review about 45 days after the current extension ends. However, the council can hold another hearing and vote to extend interim zoning a fourth time for up to three months when the current extension ends.
During the meeting City Manager Kevin Dorn informed councilors that a cost/benefit analysis of open space and development in the city, conducted by Earth Economics, was ongoing but would have a report prepared soon.
Planning commission outlines draft proposal
Louisos outlined the planning commission’s draft amendments to the city’s Land Development Regulations. The proposed changes include the creation of four Planned Unit Development types, which the commission says are meant to create greater predictability in development patterns. As part of the work, the commission is looking at the Master Plan, Site Plans, Article 12 and Subdivisions.
According to Louisos, the current Planned Unit Development regulations are often used to get a waiver.
“There’s a lot of flexibility, our standards are relatively loose in what the city and community are getting in exchange for that flexibility,” she said. “The new regulations that we’re proposing would specify predictable development patterns.”
Planning Commission member Monica Ostby encouraged councilors to allow the group more time to complete its new regulation proposal under interim zoning.
“It might be very worth the time of landowners to allow this process to complete because it will make their process simpler,” Ostby said. “There are benefits, I think, to everyone involved to let this new work come to fruition.”
Councilor Thomas Chittenden asked whether it was possible for the Planned Unit Developments to be approved outside interim zoning. Riehle replied it was possible, but that the city’s old regulations would hold until any new regulations were completed and adopted.
Some councilors and community members expressed concerns that ending interim zoning before new regulations are adopted would result in developers rushing to have projects submitted and approved under the current regulations.
“I’m not convinced that there will be a development scramble,” Chittenden said, to the planning commission. “I love what you’re doing with PUDs, I think it makes a lot of sense ... I just don’t think IZ then is necessary, nor is it now.”
He asked Louisos if there were historic examples of a development scramble after interim zoning bylaws were lifted.
She didn’t provide a specific example but said the purpose of interim zoning is to allow the city time to form a new development plan or regulation without “a development scramble to get under the wire.”
“We had precedent the last IZ,” Riehle said “That’s a real possibility, and that’s the whole point of the Interim Zoning law, to avoid that, so I think if we close the door before things are in place a lot of this work might be for naught.”
Public hearing
During the public hearing, about 20 people shared their thoughts on continuing versus terminating the bylaw. Opinions were split, those opposed sharing concerns about the city’s lack of affordable housing and citing worries that priority conservation land identified by the open space committee might lead to the city’s confiscatory taking of property.
“While open space is certainly a priority in the city ... there are other priorities as well that should also be considered, housing being one of them,” Evan Langfeldt of O’Brien Brothers said. “By keeping interim zoning in place it’s only exacerbating our housing crisis.”
Leslee MacKenzie of Coldwell Banker Hickok and Boardman Realty added that while the development delays caused by interim zoning are “well intentioned,” she too believed they were adding to the housing crisis.
“We live in a community with less than 2% vacancy for people looking for rentals .... there’s bidding wars on almost anything that anyone would consider affordable in the marketplace,” MacKenzie said.
But Riehle did not agree that interim zoning was contributing to the affordable housing shortage.
“If we had developers who were anxious to build 167 units of affordable housing, real affordable housing, in this community I would not be standing in their way, but that isn’t what happens,” Riehle said. “I don’t buy that IZ is preventing affordable housing from being built because the housing that’s being built, if it has any affordable component, it’s a pretty slim job so it’s not meeting the need.”
Councilor Tim Barritt said that while they weren’t all affordable housing projects, there were developments in the work across the city. He cited Cider Mill II, the South Village, Hillside Farm, Allard Square and the Garden Apartments, among others.
“Don’t tell us we’re not doing anything about housing,” Barritt said. “And don’t tell me that IZ is stopping development.”
Other attendees spoke in opposition to extending Interim Zoning based on priority conservation land identified in a report by the Open Space Interim Zoning committee. Some said they were concerned the city’s identification of priority conservation land –including some on private property– would lead to the city taking that land through new regulations, for lack of funds to purchase it.
“The open space plan looks like it contains properties that could be worth upwards of $100 million, so I’m not sure how you’re going to preserve those properties,” Jeff Nick said. “It might appear, in listening to what’s been said tonight, that there is kind of a back-door taking going on and that these properties will remain open through a regulatory process that is still unknown.”
Former Development Review Board member Frank Kochman added that the council needs to be careful as it moves forward with the open space report. During the meeting, councilors had said it was a tool that helped them identify prime conservation land and could help councils present and future decide to purchase that land if/when it goes on the market.
But Kochman agreed with Nick, stating the cost of the land could top $100 million. He cautioned the council not to inadvertently place itself in a position of taking land through a “back-door regulatory process” taking the land it cannot afford to buy for preservation.
“You need to be very careful about what you regulate. To regulate entire parcels out of development would be a bad idea, for example,” Kochman said. “If you can’t afford to buy the parcel, you can’t substitute that with what amounts to a confiscatory-taking.”
But councilor David Kaufman said that was not the intent of the open space report.
“Taking of land is never going to happen,” he said. “At no time, and I want to be clear and I think everybody should understand, did we intend to say, or did we even hint at saying, those open spaces should never be developed.”
Those in favor
Those for extending the bylaw cited concerns about the environment, as well as the time and funds the city has spent to investigate development and open space in the city.
“You announced, when you created IZ, that it would be for naught if you didn’t end up with actionable items, updated and revised [Land Development Regulations],” attendee Darrilyn Peters said. “What I’m asking us to do is have a little more patience. There’s been a huge investment in dealing with hard issues and trying to think about it from all aspects of the community and it deserves the respect of everybody.”
Duncan Murdoch of the Open Space committee shared similar thoughts. He hoped the councilors would take his group’s work into account and make “solid decisions” in the amount of time required to make those decisions. Murdoch said that while community members were concerned about where they would live, the city should also be concerned with where wildlife will live, considering development.
“We need to talk about not only how are we going to use these natural resources ... but how are we going to give back to these so-called resources,” he said. “I really hope that you take that into account and this conversation continues. I think that we need more time to do that in a very deliberate way.”
Council deliberation
Emery, Kaufman and Riehle supported the extension. Barritt said a week before the presentation he believed he’d vote no to extending interim zoning. But his opinion was swayed after listening to the planning commission’s latest work.
“I will vote to extend because I want to see this PUD plan get put into the LDRs before we get out of IZ,” Barritt said. “It’s the best way to do a smart reorganization of how we develop those remaining properties where there are people who have land that they want to sell for development.”
Chittenden said he would vote “no” because he had not initially supported the adoption of interim zoning. He felt the planning commission’s work could be completed outside of interim zoning and was “not convinced” that lifting the bylaw would lead to a development scramble.
He added that while he did not believe the council was headed down the path of confiscatory taking of property, he wanted to acknowledge some residents’ concerns around the priority conservation land identified by the open space committee and what the plan for that land might one day be.
Riehle replied that kind of decision would always go before the council for a vote and that she believed the other councilors did not intend to establish regulations that would lead to the confiscatory taking of land.
The council voted 4-1 with Chittenden in the minority.
“My perception ... is the development will proceed with better information when [the planning commission’s] work is complete, and better information always leads to better outcomes for all parties involved,” Kaufman said.