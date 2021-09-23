A crisp is in the air, the leaves are turning gold and red — budget season must be here. And, with budget season comes budget goals.
South Burlington city councilors discussed preliminary goals and city priorities they’d like staff to focus on heading into budget season at a council meeting Sept. 20, highlighting infrastructure and sustainability.
Councilors unanimously agreed they’d like to keep the proposed tax rate low, hovering around 3 percent. This is important especially following the city’s mass reappraisal, which shifted the tax burden slightly off of commercial to residential property-owners, noted councilor Tim Barritt.
City councilor Meaghan Emery said she hoped the city would invest in sustainability to better prepare future councils and South Burlington residents. Focusing on infrastructure, like repairing, paving and striping roads, is also important to her, she said.
“We have some roads that are in dire need,” Barritt said, chiming in his support for a refocus on city infrastructure.
Chair Helen Riehle noted her support for beefing up infrastructure, adding that more staff may be necessary to carry out city work.
“I think there are departments where we don’t have enough staff to really do what the expectations are,” she said. While hiring more staff is costly, it may prove necessary, she said.
