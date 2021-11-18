A third industrial park spanning 113 acres could be coming to South Burlington, but it’s unclear if the developers support their own project or if the application is a statement in protest of new zoning regulations.
The proposed land development regulations, in effect for the next six months until city council action, would prevent building on multiple aspects of the Hinesburg Road property. Chunks of land would be protected by habitat blocks, wetland and floodplain buffers, and a change to the zoning district would only permit mixed residential and commercial buildings — no industrial.
The applicant himself, property owner Jeff Nick of Davis Realty, told city councilors at a recent interim zoning hearing about different ideas, recalling plans for a walkable neighborhood with shops, small businesses and agriculture. But according to Nick, the city’s drawn-out overhaul of local zoning regulations has stalled plans for 20 years, and the planning commission’s most recent proposal is a lawsuit waiting to happen.
“I call this a backdoor taking,” Nick said at the hearing Nov. 8. “We felt that we had to take this step to come back and present this plan in hopes to basically preserve our property rights.”
Plan details
The 113-acre property at 835 Hinesburg Road teeming with birds, bugs and bobcats was once a dairy farm, according to Sarah Dopp, president of the South Burlington Land Trust. In 1869, it was owned by the Fay family, she said. Nearby John Fay Road opposite Tilley Drive now bears the name of Burlington’s first postmaster who made his home in South Burlington. The land later changed hands to the Hill family, who farmed the land for years before selling to its current owners, Nick and Jeff Davis of Davis Realty.
Some South Burlington city councilors seemed confused at Nick’s proposal during the interim zoning hearing Nov. 8 as his project application didn’t provide many details, nor offer a description of the intended use beyond commercial and industrial buildings ranging in size from 17,500 to 66,000 square feet.
Planning and zoning department director Paul Conner noted in his review of the application that there are no details on “an estimate of vehicle trips, water usage, wastewater usage … nor a phasing plan in order to provide an evaluation of the capacity of existing or planned community facilities.”
Andrew Rowe of Lamoureux & Dickinson Engineering presented aspects of the project and noted that more detail would be provided as the application progresses through the review process. Potential land use impacts would vary depending on the building uses. For example, an office space might have more parking needs and more car trips compared to a light manufacturing plant, which might have fewer employees and lower water and sewer design, he said.
Rowe said the total lot coverage is 38 percent impervious surface, with 2,000 potential parking spots, although that number would vary depending on use. The construction timeline would occur in phases, street by street, over 10 or more years, he said.
The Hinesburg Road plot is zoned as an industrial open space district under the old land development regulations, which could return into effect depending on how the adoption process goes for the new regulations. The new rules, currently in effect, rezones the area as mixed residential and commercial development.
“In terms of environmental limitations, the project doesn’t anticipate impacts to stream buffers, class two wetlands or buffers or floodplains,” Rowe said. However, in the staff review, Conner noted it’s unclear if class three wetlands are on site or whether 500-year floodplains, indicated in state mapping but not in the application, would be impacted.
Zoning blues
A chunk of the night’s discussion focused, not on the details of the application however, but on Nick’s criticism of the new land development regulations and what he described as misleading direction from the city.
“This is an early version of what we were proposing to the city back 20 years ago. At that point, the city’s plan called for this exact type of development for job growth and employment,” he recalled. But after meeting with disgruntled neighbors around 2015, their concept plans changed around into a “true mixed-use project,” filled with residential apartments, office and industrial spaces, a hotel, agriculture, a solar array and an exit to the highway, he said.
The team conducted an archaeological study, wetlands analyses, agricultural soil analyses and more, he said, but felt inclined to wait until local comprehensive planning was finished in 2016, then regional planning in 2018.
“From there we’ve walked into the interim zoning process, which we were quite shocked about. We thought we were heading in the right direction. But things changed from there,” Nick said.
While he bemoaned the city’s missed opportunity to create a “live-work” space that would “hit all the high spots in terms of climate change and global warming,” city council chair Helen Riehle pushed back, noting this live-work space is not what the applicant submitted.
“I’m just surprised you came forward with this,” considering where the city is at in adopting new regulations, Riehle said. “Yet you want to push this envelope, so was the real purpose to preserve your property rights?”
‘Flat out taking’
Matthew Byrne, an attorney representing Nick and Davis, raised multiple points that he argued are illegally restricting development in the area, adding that the city has misled his clients over the years.
“The planning commission led our clients to believe that they would work, in good faith, on a zoning change that would promote the mixed-use development plan reflected in the schematic designs,” Byrne wrote in a letter sent to the South Burlington City Council Aug. 30.
He argued that the new proposed habitat blocks are a “flat-out taking.” According to Nick’s estimates, at least 40 percent of the property would become off-limits to development.
Byrne added that the new zoning district seems very specific to this area, and that the city is unfairly applying zoning to a particular piece of land.
“I think when you look at the very granular details, and you look at the big constitutional issues, the application of the ordinance to my clients’ property in particular is a bad idea, but it’s also illegal. We don’t think that the city can apply that to my clients’ property,” he said at the hearing.
While Nick claimed he’s met with city staff and planning commission members to discuss conceptual plans, he has never formally submitted a sketch plan to the development review board in 20 years of ownership until last August. Byrne acknowledged this lack of action in the August letter, arguing that the property owners “specifically refrained” from pursing development to work collaboratively with the city.
Why apply now?
According to Byrne’s letter, Nick and Davis “feel that they have no choice other than to immediately file an application for the full development of the property for industrial uses” under the old regulations.
Returning to the application in hand, the alleged subject of the interim zoning hearing, Nick argued that Chittenden County is hurting for more industrial spaces and that, as an economic engine, South Burlington should take advantage of those opportunities.
“I mean, it’s shocking how little land we have for industrial and job growth,” he said, causing some city councilors and residents in the audience to balk as they noted that many spaces in South Burlington’s two existing parks are empty of tenants.
“You’ve got all these plans for all these buildings. Do you have people who are looking to come into these areas? You’re going to build this stuff before you’ve even got somebody to move into it. What if these buildings end up sitting empty and rotting?” said Lisa Yankowski of South Burlington, who also serves on the natural resources and conservation committee.
Abby Crocker of South Burlington also added her disapproval of the project, asking city councilors to not pass it to the development review board.
“It’s disheartening to see so much parking and industrial in this area. You can’t look at that and not think that it will have an impact on the soils, the wetlands and the wildlife,” she said.
Meanwhile, Al Senecal of South Burlington, a self-described small guy developer, offered his support to the Hinesburg Road property owners and echoed their distress.
“We all pay the same price to try to get our lands developed. And it’s quite costly these days to build and develop. I just ask the city council to maybe take into consideration the developer’s side of the story once in a while,” he said.
Interim zoning
The most recent application the South Burlington City Council reviewed under interim zoning, filed by the Long family for a project near the Great Swamp, was denied by a split city council in July. The council has approved 10 other applications filed under interim zoning in the last three years.
Before adjourning the hearing, city councilor Matt Cota reminded residents that the purpose of the hearing is to decide whether to send the applicant to the next phase: sketch plan in front of the development review board.
“Whatever decision is made by the five or four city councilors in the next couple of days doesn’t mean you’re going to be seeing construction trucks on Hinesburg Road tomorrow,” he said. “We’re not approving any of this. We’re deciding whether it can get to the next phase of review or not.”
Riehle noted the council would issue a decision within 45 days.
