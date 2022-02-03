Two challengers hope to win South Burlington city council terms this Town Meeting Day, leaving incumbents to fight for their seats.
All four candidates — Meaghan Emery, Chris Trombly, Linda Bailey and Tim Barritt — seem to share similar values and agree on the big issues: housing is a nightmare, affordability and quality of life are top priorities, climate change is important. It’s on the draft land development regulations where they diverge, some arguing that they restrict housing affordability, others that they’re a leader in environmental activism and smart planning.
Whether voting early or at the polls on March 1, residents will cast their ballot for city council this Town Meeting Day, either sticking to existing reps or ushering in some new voices.
Meaghan Emery, 2-year seat
• Day job: Professor of French literature, culture and existentialism at University of Vermont.
• What book is on your nightstand? “All the Light We Cannot See” by Anthony Doerr.
• Go-to breakfast: Pancakes with family on Sunday mornings or toast with tea.
Since she was first elected to South Burlington city council in 2008, Meaghan Emery said her platform has remained the same: keeping South Burlington affordable and bettering quality of life for residents.
From those two guiding principles spring numerous priorities, including increasing the city’s affordable housing stock, improving public transportation, preserving open spaces for recreation and the environment, centering social equity in environmental conversations and viewing all city decisions through a climate change lens.
Fighting climate change
As a city councilor, Emery often speaks up for the environment. She’s pledged to view all city decisions through a climate change lens and over the last year she’s helped pass a climate change resolution and create a task force to create an action plan.
“We all need to go and sit in my daughter’s science class,” Emery said, adding that part of the work of adapting to a changing climate needs to be education.
Part of the climate change discussion also needs to center equity, she said, recalling a forum she organized last summer when Abenaki chiefs Don Stevens and Richard Menard joined city officials and residents to talk about land management.
New land regulations
Emery also praised the planning commission’s recent work expanding environmental protections in the draft land development regulations, which she commended as promoting “trust” and “transparency,” even though she would make a few edits.
“I believe that they’re going to be a model for the state, if not the region. And they did it in a way that really found a way to bring all these goals that we have as a community together,” Emery said.
Housing crunch
Something else she supports in the new land regulations is how they address affordability in the city, one of the tenets of her platform.
“I have steadfastly been a proponent of affordable housing. I have defended it in my own neighborhood and in other neighborhoods, and I have at every step of the way looked for ways to make it come to be in other parts of the city,” Emery said.
Becoming a homeowner in the Chamberlin neighborhood, Emery said she gained a deeper understanding of how important maintaining quality of life is, from protecting parks and walking trails, to improving the bus system, to keeping the community affordable.
“If we had not found this home, we could not have lived here. There are many people in that situation right now,” she said. “Millennials and Generation Z are two generations that live in debt because of the cost of housing, the cost of health care, the cost of a college education.”
More funds should go to Champlain Housing Trust, Habitat for Humanity and similar entities, she added.
Chris Trombly, 2-year seat
• Day job: Vice president in loan operations at Peoples United Bank, assisting homeowners and small business owners experiencing difficulties making timely payments, connecting them with resources such as the Vermont Homeowner Assistance Program.
• What book is on your nightstand? “Hands on the Land: A history of the Vermont Landscape” by Jan Albers.
• Go-to breakfast: French toast but he misses hash browns, eggs and toast from the Parkway Diner.
Not a stranger to local government, Chris Trombly volunteers as chair of the affordable housing committee, vice chair of the board of civil authority and tax abatement, as a justice of the peace, and on various school district committees, in addition to statewide groups.
Like other candidates this year, affordability is at the heart of Trombly’s campaign. While he comes from a background in housing finance, the real-life impact of affordable housing scarcity on Vermonters is also a personal issue for him.
Housing crunch
“Somebody I know that is close to me, she’s a single mom, she struggled with stable housing. This summer she was able to move out of a bad situation and take advantage of the hotel voucher program,” he said. But something he learned through the process is that most applicants for housing voucher programs are unable to use them — there’s not enough housing stock.
“I get the feeling that a lot of people have these stories,” he said.
If elected, a top priority for Trombly would be to establish a housing task force, examining data, working with regional partners and convening with the climate action task force to create an action plan, which the city council would consider and potentially implement.
New land regulations
A boost in inclusionary zoning citywide in the city’s draft land development regulations is a step in the right direction and something Trombly recommended to the planning commission as chair of the affordable housing committee.
He offered praise for the draft regulations, including his support for the chapter on environmental protections, but added he’d change some rules around zoning in the southeast quadrant to make building more flexible for developers. Specifically related to conservation planned unit developments, which requires developers to conserve 70 percent of land in a parcel and build dense housing on the remaining 30 percent, Trombly hopes to ease that requirement to a 50-50 percent split.
But he also is looking past the land regulations, to the healing he feels needs to happen in the community following such a divisive topic so other efforts can refocus on boosting affordability.
Fighting climate change
Tackling climate change is another daunting task that Trombly thinks is important to take on — one bite at a time. It should be a regional and statewide approach, in addition to local efforts, and the conversation needs to consider who is impacted by changes, he argued.
Remembering how the state was devastated after Hurricane Irene in 2011 and how similar storms are expected as climate change grows more intense, Trombly believes that needs to be a top priority.
“It’s not just, can we stop climate change, but it is changing and how do we adapt to that?” Trombly said.
Linda Bailey, 3-year seat
• Day job: retired, full-time grandparent.
• What book is on your nightstand? Anything in the science-fiction genre.
• Go-to breakfast: French toast with lots of Vermont maple syrup.
A newcomer to city government, Linda Bailey hopes to change some of the attitudes and direction South Burlington is headed, specifically related to the city’s lack of housing and what she describes as a fear of growth.
Housing crunch
“Housing is probably one of the biggest reasons that I just went, ‘No, there needs to be another voice on this,’” Bailey said. Now that she’s retired, she has more time to devote wholeheartedly to community engagement and civics.
New land regulations
Her opinions on the draft land development regulations factor into her growth- and housing-focused platform, and while she approves of protecting green space, she worries that it comes at the expense of much-needed housing.
“It really worries me that they do seem to appear to make it harder to build housing that is affordable, not just affordable housing, but housing that’s affordable to the nurses at the medical center, the guys on the fire department, the people working in the offices — we need more of the missing middle,” Bailey said.
She hopes to find a balance between protecting the environment and growing in a way that allows people “to reach their potential.” That means building houses close to jobs in South Burlington to cut down on commuting hours and gas and welcoming more Vermonters to become South Burlingtonians.
“It has the space to grow. In the past, they planned for growth with infrastructure going out to all sections of the city. It’s time to use it; time to take advantage of the planning that was done in the past,” she said.
Fighting climate change
Bailey thinks the new regulations must also make space for people that live in South Burlington and people that “should be living here.” The city is “part of the pack” but doesn’t need to be at the front, she said.
“We don’t live in a bubble. What we do here affects not only us but the people around us and vice versa. We have to look at the whole picture, not just the South Burlington piece,” she said. Current efforts to protect forested areas in town, including Wheeler Park and other parks, she thinks contribute to quality of life, and she looks forward to the work of the climate action committee, which is set to deliver a report by June.
“I’m looking at my grandchildren and looking at the world as it is and going, I want to pass onto them something that’s good,” Bailey said. “I was to pass it forward to them as a place that they can live and work and grow in.”
Tim Barritt, 3-year seat
• Day job: IT engineer at Global Foundries.
• What book is on your nightstand? “Huckleberry Finn” by Mark Twain.
• Go-to breakfast: Shredded wheat biscuits with granola, milk and blueberries.
Tim Barritt has served on South Burlington City Council for six years and he hopes to continue adding his independent-leaning voice to city decisions.
His top three issues focus on approving the land development regulations as they are today, keeping an eye on the tax rate as the city budget is reviewed and passed and improving the quality of life for all citizens in the city.
Housing crunch
As an avid biker, Barritt noted important health and wellness benefits from having open spaces and walking trails — something necessary to bettering quality of life as the city plans future infrastructure and housing.
Yes, the city needs to build more homes, he said. But city officials also need to consider what types of homes to build.
“The only way to build more units is to build them in compact places like in apartment buildings or condo buildings, in areas where we have that density where it fits well within the city,” Barritt said.
That’s something he supports in the new land development regulations, which he extolled for rezoning some areas and emphasizing dense development.
New land regulations
The regulations keep climate change in mind by not freezing development, but “squeezing on it to reduce it so that we are able to conserve more of the natural spaces,” Barritt said.
“I think that climate change is forcing our hand and showing us that we need to preserve more of the natural areas,” he said, adding that as the city builds denser housing, that will result in less impervious spaces — a win, win.
Fighting climate change
The elephant in the room when it comes to all these different conversations is climate change, Barritt added.
“Every community in the world concerned about climate change needs to take some responsibility and take actions so that they reduce their carbon output,” he said. That means preserving natural spaces and supporting infrastructure like stormwater ponds or energy efficient building practices.
