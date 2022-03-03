A flurry of snow dusted this year’s Town Meeting Day, leaving the four candidates for city council who braved the weather to campaign at the polls with cold jitters on top of their nerves, as the two incumbent city councilors handily defeated their challengers.
Tim Barritt and Meaghan Emery won decisive votes to keep their seats.
“It validates what we’re doing in the city, it validates the land development regulations, and it shows that the people are behind them,” Emery said on Tuesday night after the votes were tallied and she’d won her two-year seat against challenger Chris Trombly, 2,132 to 956.
“I feel very gratified and very humbled that the voters place their trust in us. It’s not a small thing,” she said.
Emery has served on South Burlington City Council for eight years. Two years ago, she was almost unseated by Matt Cota, who lost by just 74 votes after a tight recount, but he later won a council seat in 2021.
“It’s a real endorsement for our position, especially on the land development regulations,” Barritt added. “I’m looking forward to serving three more years.”
Barritt beat challenger Linda Bailey 2,146 to 886. He has served on city council for six years, and in his campaign described himself as an independent swing voice on the council. Now he’s just glad to be eating and thawing out after 12 hours standing outside campaigning.
The three school board races were all uncontested. Michelle Boyer will serve a three-year term, Kate Bailey will serve a two-year term and Chelsea Tillinghast will serve the two years remaining of a three-year term.
Overall, only about 20 percent of registered voters cast ballots this Town Meeting Day, with close to 1,000 voting absentee.
Yay for budgets
Voters OK’d both the $52 million municipal budget — 2,144 to 985 — and the $58 million school budget, despite a heavy turnout against the latter, which passed 1,971 to 1,165.
The overall city budget rose a little over 6 percent compared to the current fiscal year, with a tax rate of 46 cents. The average homeowner will pay about $118 more in taxes while the average condo-owner’s tax bill will rise about $79, per estimates from assistant city manager Andrew Bolduc.
The school budget, which is about $2.7 million higher than the current fiscal year, was also approved by voters. For the average homeowner, annual education property taxes are expected to rise about $36, and for the average condo-owner about $24. This is based on district officials’ estimates but some factors in the education funding formula haven’t been set by the state, so taxpayers won’t know for sure how their tax bill will shake out until summer.
Last year’s school budget also passed muster, but the previous year voters rejected the budget twice before finally approving a slashed budget as the school year began.
Despite the persistence of face masks inside polling locations, this year’s Town Meeting Day felt a little more like the days of yore: more voters headed to polls in person, stopping to chat with or hug friends. Chamberlin fifth graders crowded around a bake sale table heavy with cake pops, baked bread and cookies, while candidates shared hand warmers and sipped on coffee mugs while holding campaign signs and greeting constituents.
More votes ahead
Looking down the road, November is sure to have a few juicy ballot items for South Burlington voters to consider.
Locally, the city is on a short timeline to get voter approval for four public projects, such as the pedestrian bridge over Interstate 89, which would be funded through tax increment financing. One or more of those projects could appear on a fall ballot.
At the state level, Vermonters will vote on Prop 5, which would enshrine the right to an abortion into the state constitution. The amendment, which passed the Senate in 2021 and the House just a few weeks ago, would make Vermont the first state in the nation to guarantee such a right in its constitution.
In another momentous vote, one of the most buzzed about elections in recent state history will come in November as Vermonters decide who next to send to the Senate. This will be the first opening for a Vermont Senate seat since 2006, when Sen. Bernie Sanders — then the state’s sole representative — ran for the open seat and won.
Since Sen. Patrick Leahy, president pro tempore of the Senate and its most senior member, announced his retirement last year, several candidates have already thrown their hats in for the seat. Democratic Rep. Peter Welch, who took over from Sanders in 2006, announced his campaign, and former U.S. Attorney Christina Nolan is seeking the GOP nomination. Some candidates who hope to take over Welch’s open seat in the House include Chittenden County senator Kesha Ram Hinsdale, state Senate president pro tempore Becca Balint and Lt. Gov. Molly Gray.
