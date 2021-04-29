South Burlington city councilor Meaghan Emery felt blindsided at an April 19 meeting, after her fellow councilors seemed to push through a vote regarding an Interstate 89 traffic study.
The motion on the table? Which traffic interchange to focus on for the Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission’s I-89 2050 Study.
Councilors voted 3-2 to recommend Exit 12B for further consideration, despite what Emery characterized as a “railroading” of the public input process, and against recommendations of four committees who also reviewed the data.
12B would widen Route 116 to four lanes, create a bridge with a sidewalk and multiuse path and add on-ramps at Tilley Drive and Hinesburg Road.
Options at Exit 13 include a new shared-use path and a diamond pattern for traffic which would decertify 189 from interstate status.
“I was in disbelief. Disbelief,” Emery said. Two days later, she launched an online petition to repeal the decision.
“The only option I have as a councilor to bring this back to a public process is to appeal to the public. And that’s what I did,” said Emery. The morning after the city council vote, she posted a lengthy statement on social media and followed up the next day with a petition to recall the city council’s decision.
“We believe that the council wrongly dismissed the well-considered recommendations of its citizens’ committees,” the petition reads. “Why would our council shift a traffic burden from Williston to our city, and specifically a part of our city that is primarily residential?”
At least 260 people have signed the petition as of press time on Tuesday, according to Emery.
South Burlington city councilors have stewed over potential traffic interchange updates to I-89 for years.
It wasn’t until February that the embers of the conversation seemed to reignite, when Charlie Baker, Regional Planning Commission executive director, presented interchange mock-ups, metrics and potential “bundles” of transportation-related services.
Nic Anderson, clerk on the South Burlington bicycle and pedestrian committee and director of transportation at Champlain College, thought the city council’s decision to recommend Exit 12B seemed to lean the opposite direction from the community. He penned the committee’s letter in support of Exit 13.
“I was shocked, to be fair,” said Anderson, given only one of the committees expressed support for Exit 12B. “It seemed like the vote was in from the community, at least, which way we were leaning.”
Sandy Dooley, former councilor and current affordable housing committee member, said it’s not inherently the city council’s role to go along with committees.
“It’s not their job. Their job is to use their best judgment, using what they have available to them,” she said.
A split city council
Even though the study looks 30 years into the future, Emery doesn’t mean to sleep on the issue. But she worries that some of her fellow councilors are pushing the narrative that the study and its effects are too far into the future to matter.
“I just could not let that happen. I had to shake everybody’s cage and say, ‘Guys, this is big, and everybody needs to pay attention to this,’” she said.
Exit 13 is the only option that mitigates traffic in the Dorset Street area, she said, by at least 17 percent according to the study data. “It’s a much more generous package for all of our city’s businesses,” she said, not just for the technology and business parks.
“It’s been nearly 16 months we’ve been working on this,” with involvement from multiple city committees, she said. “For all of that to just be discarded? Irrelevant? It’s demoralizing.”
Even with South Burlington’s strong history of volunteers and public input, she worries about the ripples the April 19 vote will have. “If we demoralize our volunteers and the people who are actively engaged... We will truly be railroaded,” said Emery.
Newbie councilor Matt Cota, who was elected to his first term last March, proposed the motion on April 19 to recommend Exit 12B for further study.
“We have an incredible technology center with high paying jobs, clean industry — no smoke-stacks,” he said. An exit at 12B would provide a “tremendous economic boon” to the city and improve connectivity for cyclists and pedestrians with a pathway along Hinesburg Road, he said.
Although he didn’t heed recommendations by a majority of city committees, Cota said he considered them in his decision and appreciates their work. “The more information the better,” he said.
But at the end of the day, he saw the economic development benefits outweighing the others.
When asked what he thought of Emery’s petition, Cota said he had not read it yet and that he had no comment.
Councilor Thomas Chittenden, who seconded Cota’s motion, recalled that building Exit 12B has been on the books for decades. He believes it will provide vast economic value, which has been one of his top priorities “ever since I threw my hat in the ring for elected office,” he said.
“Employers like Google, like Amazon, they look for office spaces with immediate convenient access to the interstate for supply chain efficiencies, as well as labor markets,” explained Chittenden. “You’re going to buy an office space that would draw talent.”
However, he noted, his vote in favor of 12B is not a vote against upgrades to Exits 13 and 14. “I’m not saying I don’t think they need attention as well,” said Chittenden.
Still, the social media storm and Emery’s outspoken response to the council’s decision surprised him.
“She has expressed support for the value of 12B for all the reasons that I’ve outlined, over the last year and a half so I don’t know where this is all coming from. She even took credit on Mon-day night for the current design; it was her notion to put it onto Tilly Drive,” he said. “I just feel like it was an overreaction to the discussion and not consistent with previous statements on the matter.”
In response, Emery said her initial thoughts changed when she saw that Exit 12B would have a larger impact on the environment, and that the city’s traffic issues could be better addressed if South Burlington workers lived closer to their jobs — rather than shortening commute time.
Councilor Tim Barritt, who joined Chittenden and Cota to vote in favor of exit 12B, doesn’t think the new exit will have as negative an impact as many imagine it will.
“To me, it’s about economic development, efficiency, movement of traffic, and a third exit, which would create great value for the city,” he said. “So, when I looked at that amount of future traffic compared to what we have today at exit 13 — which is, I’ll be, imperfect, and I think everybody understands that — I thought the greater bang for the buck would be an interchange with 12B.”
Barritt argued, in response to concerns raised by Emery and other committees about the possible negative environmental impacts, that adding a third interstate exit will lessen idling and create more efficiency.
“We’re not ripping down a forest to do that, right? The land is there,” he said.
Council chair Helen Riehle voted against Exit 12B at the April 19 meeting.
“Frankly, I’m very disappointed. It didn’t appear everyone on council considered the committee input,” said Riehle. “We asked the (committees) to do something and then we don’t listen to them? I think that’s insulting.”
She wonders if it’s wise to prioritize car dependence when planning for the future, especially with increased remote work and use of online services, from groceries to take-out food to clothing.
“I think that we need to really think about what we already have in place and the impact of additional or different configurations of getting on and off I-89,” she said. “Not just look at it through one view, like whether it’s good for business parks or not.”
Riehle favors Exit 13’s potential, for its high scores based on the county planning commission’s metrics; the recommendations by a majority of committees; and its efficiency in utilizing existing city investments in Kennedy Drive, a four-lane roadway.
She admitted she should have tabled the discussion for a later meeting.
Moving forward, Riehle said she will sign the petition to repeal the April 19 decision.
“I think we made a too hasty decision without appropriately reviewing, understanding and considering all the input,” she wrote in a follow-up email.
Next steps
Barritt said he plans on introducing a motion to revisit the April 19 decision at the next city council meeting May 3.
“This motion will ask that the CCRPC study 13 and 12B, with an emphasis on 12B at this time. I don’t mind keeping 13 in place,” he said, as long as the regional planning commission has the resources.
Since electronic petition signatures are not recognized by the state of Vermont, according to the secretary of state’s election division, Emery hopes the petition will carry symbolic weight.
Should Emery submit the petition, city clerk Donna Kinville said she would accept any petition that comes into her office, validate the signatures as South Burlington voters and pass it onto city council to consider. After that, its fate is up to city council’s discretion.
The Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission will hold a public meeting on the I-89 2050 Study on Thursday, April 29. A follow-up advisory meeting is set for May 19. Links to the upcoming meetings and more information is available at envision89.com.
This article is part one in a series. Next week will dive into the city committee’s recommendations, why four out of six favored Exit 13 and why the others prioritized economic development.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.