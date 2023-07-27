South Burlington’s City Council approved plans for a shared-use bike path through a public park — but not before hearing from a large contingent of nearby residents who were vehemently opposed to the idea, citing climate change and conservation efforts as reason to protect the park “from further human encroachment.”
Plans to build a paved, shared-use bike path through the Thomas Hubbard Recreation and Natural Area, a 60-acre stretch of meadow and woods formerly known as the Underwood property, have been in the works for nearly 10 years — beginning during a 2015 visioning process for the parcel. The project also called for building a parking lot on Nowland Farm Road.
The city bought the 60-acre parcel, located near Overlook Park, in 2013 for $1.7 million with open space funds intended to acquire lands for conservation and recreation. The city then set about creating a vision for recreation within that parcel.
But plans for a bike path, officially presented at a May council meeting, drew fierce opposition from neighbors and residents living near the park in the southeast quadrant — the southernmost portion of the city with some of the last remaining undeveloped land in the city and some of the wealthiest properties in the state.
“I cannot think of an issue in the 22 years that I’ve lived here that has been so controversial and so divisive for this community. It’s a very, very sad state of affairs for South Burlington — pitting neighbor against neighbor, and neighborhoods against neighborhoods,” said Michael Mittag, a planning commission member and treasurer of the city’s land trust, addressing the city council their July 17 meeting. “I’d rather Hubbard would remain in its natural state. Clearly there’s a lot of support for this path, and a lot of opposition to it, and I really don’t envy you trying to balance the wants of all your constituents.”
A petition, signed by more than 120 residents living on Pinnacle Drive, Nowland Farm Road, Four Sisters Road and Upswept Lane — called on the council to “abandon the current plans ... and do no further alteration or development of this magnificent land.”
“Please accept this petition as opposition to the city’s plans to add any more human stuff … on the Hubbard Natural Area,” the petition reads. “We want this land to remain untouched and left in its natural state. For the past ten years, hundreds of people have benefited from this land in its current condition. To add impervious surfaces on this land is totally unacceptable whether it be for cars or bicycles or for human convenience.”
The design for the bike path has been ongoing since January 2020 and is aligned with goals presented in the 2015 Vision Framework and 2018 Master Plan for the park, according to Erica Quallen, the city’s deputy director for capital projects with the Department of Public Works.
The path was identified in the 2020 South Burlington Bicycle and Pedestrian Feasibility Study as a viable alternative to establishing bike lanes on Spear Street, where cars drive anywhere from 30 to 50 miles per hour.
Many speakers at the council’s July 17 meeting were in favor of the path — including, unsurprisingly, members of the city’s bicycle and pedestrian committee. Havaleh Gagne, chair of the committee, said the path would provide a critical option for cyclists who’s main connection is north through South Burlington on Spear Street.
“This was purchased with public money, it should have public access,” she said.
But many speakers were against the plan. Linda Norris, a resident living near Overlook Park, said that building the paved bike path would “change the whole environment in that field.”
Geoff Knisely, a Pinnacle Drive resident, said he and other residents were “very concerned about pedestrian and bicycle accidents occurring.”
And Jean Brana, a city resident of 25 years living on Pinnacle Drive, said she was “shocked at the rampant development in South Burlington” in the last decade.
“When I look at that field at the end of that neighborhood, in its beauty, and I just cannot imagine that this one last place probably in South Burlington has the potential to be degraded in a way where we put up artificial lighting, parking, impervious surfaces,” she said. “It’s just unconscionable.”
“To add any more impervious surfaces to this earth is really old-thinking, and I think we have to be more progressive in our thinking,” she added.
Some pushed back on the opposition.
Ryan Doyle, a resident, said that “just the paved area on Pinnacle Drive that surfaces the first six homes is more asphalt than what we’re talking about for a path that connects across the entire property to the south village. That’s a lot of impervious surface, but compared to what people use to get out of their driveways, it’s not that much. I wonder how many people talk about how important climate change is but drove here.”
Eventually, after two hours of public comment, the city council unanimously passed the proposal for the bike path. Plans originally called for an overlook viewing area and a public art installment along the path, but those were scrapped.
“This is a gem, and our residents have paid for that gem. Let’s make it available to all those residents,” city councilor Meaghan Emery said.
Concerns remained around how much of the park should be conserved, versus how much should be built out as a recreational park, as well as a cost estimates to extend and connect the bike lane further south — “so we don’t have a paved road to nowhere,” council Chair Helen Riehle said.
Andrew Chalnick, another councilor, said he was originally against building the path but later changed his position, saying supporting cycling will help reduce transportation emissions as laid out in the city’s climate goals.
“The proposed path through Hubbard is a vital piece to our bike-pedestrian puzzle,” he said. “The amount of impervious surface is so trivial compared to all the impervious surface in this city, it won’t have any impact on the ecological function of our wetlands or on that meadow. The notion that that trivial strip of asphalt will have an impact on the ecological function of that meadow is ridiculous. It just won’t.”
“We’re talking about a strip of pavement for bikers,” he said. “I don’t understand the vitriol. I don’t get it.”
