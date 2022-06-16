No one except a few high-ranking officials knew that the South Burlington Fire Department was getting a new leader until two weeks ago.
Most in the community found out Burlington’s fire chief will replace South Burlington’s chief Terry Francis later this year when a press release was issued June 3. No public input was sought, nor a national or statewide search conducted, but city officials say this was a special case.
“When the best wants to come serve with you, you say yes,” city manager Jessie Baker said, referring to Burlington Fire Chief Steve Locke, who will take over in South Burlington in August while Francis maintains his duties as city fire marshal.
The best after Francis, she said.
In explaining why the process was not more transparent, Baker said in an email that as her team recruits and hires “professionals, especially exceptional professionals who are leading teams in our region and who are looking to hold the trust of their current staff and communities, we do our utmost to maintain the confidences of our applicants.”
Separating the duties of fire chief from fire marshal was a major reason for the personnel change, Baker said, adding that she and the current chief have talked for months about separating the jobs and about his eventual plans for retirement. Francis has handled both jobs since he took over as interim chief in 2018 — he became permanent chief in 2019 — but the workload is overwhelming, he explained: “Jessie realizes I can’t do five jobs and I appreciate that.”
“I can keep us afloat and that’s good, but we’re at a point where we need to recognize what’s happening in the city,” Francis said, pointing to how the demand on fire and EMS has grown significantly over the years, as has South Burlington’s population. “Let’s realign here, let’s get the fire chief doing what the fire chief needs to do.”
With 48 years in fire service, he’s also thinking of retirement, though not imminently. Francis is eager to continue his work as fire marshal working on fire prevention, such as inspecting construction and new buildings, conducting fire investigations, educating the community, working with construction managers, neighbors and city leaders, and other duties.
The job takes about five years of training, and to “grow a chief” takes about 20 years, Francis estimated.
As Baker prepared to kick off a national hiring search process, she said she talked to her “peer network” and other “stakeholders” including the Burlington fire chief, who she’s known for years through mutual aid in her time as Winooski city manager and now in South Burlington, as well as through their work together on regionalizing emergency dispatch.
“I asked him as a peer, how do I go about recruiting the best candidates for fire chief? How do I recruit a fire chief like you?” Baker said. “I wasn’t trying to recruit him. I was just picking his brain. But in the course of conversations, he said, ‘I’m interested.’”
So, she jumped at the opportunity.
“This is not my typical MO. I’m a big believer in national searches and ensuring the community gets the best. That will always be the best practice. This was an incredibly unique exception in our hiring process to get the best of the best to South Burlington as quickly as possible,” she said. “I realized that even through a national search process, he would still be my top candidate.”
The South Burlington City Council appoints members to committees, the planning commission and the development review board, and often serves in part on hiring committees for important city positions, but the city manager has “exclusive authority to appoint, fix the salary of, suspend, and remove all employees of the city appointed by him or her subject,” according to the South Burlington city charter.
Similar to how Baker came on board a few months before taking the reins from her predecessor Kevin Dorn, Locke will start as incoming fire chief on July 11 with Francis maintaining operational control through Aug. 15, and then Locke will take over.
Baker said that she offered the position to Locke on May 27, and he signed the offer letter on May 31.
“Jessie and I have worked on other public safety initiatives together, we were talking about the transitional plan, and it just seemed like a good opportunity for me. That was really as simple and as complicated as it was,” Locke said.
He personally knows many of the local firefighters, especially as the sister cities have lent each other firefighting assistance over the years, he said. He’s also familiar with Francis, with both chiefs having been in fire service in Vermont for decades — Locke is nearing 30 years of service.
Francis said he is looking forward to working with Locke, as he will be serving under the new chief as the fire marshal come August.
“It is a wonderful opportunity. I’m excited about it,” Francis said. “He’s a great guy I’ve known him for a long time. We’re running a marathon here and we got the right shoes on now.”
Before joining the Burlington department as chief in 2016, Locke spent 23 years working in the Hartford Vermont Fire Department. In the Queen City, he oversaw renovation of five fire stations and the replacement of eight fire trucks, added a third ambulance at the New North End fire station, made changes to fire stations to better accommodate women firefighters and worked on the county’s regionalization of emergency dispatch, among other things.
Francis has served as a board member since 2016 and as treasurer since 2019 of the International Association of Fire Chiefs, representing more than 10,000 members.
“I think Jessie and I are both people who believe in the value of a national search to see what’s on the market. At the same time, the job market for fire chiefs is flush,” he said. “We were able to find something that is good for both the city of South Burlington and for myself.”
