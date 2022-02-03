The South Burlington Town Meeting Day ballot is ratified and ready to go, with a rather short list of items needing approval. Retail cannabis shall not grace the city’s ballot, nor any school bonds or special items, leaving budgets in the spotlight.
Come March 1 voters must approve or deny city and school budgets, which both seem to focus on catching up lost services. Growing pains from pandemic recovery ache at various budget joints, with dollars set aside to replenish staff and programming, upgrade technology and keep other services going.
In addition to budgets, voters will choose who they want representing them on the city council and school board. With two contested council seats and three open school board terms, at least some turnover is in store.
Budget need-to-know
On the city side, councilors approved a $52 million budget Jan. 18. In contrast to last year’s 1 percent budget increase, which left nine staff positions unfunded and kept most other services level-funded, this year’s budget is bursting with pandemic recovery funds, restored jobs and money for hurting parts of the city like emergency service staff.
But with rebounding services comes a bigger tax increase. The overall city budget rose a little over 6 percent compared to the current fiscal year, with a tax rate of 46 cents.
The average homeowner will pay about $118 more in taxes while the average condo-owner’s tax bill will rise about $79, per estimates from assistant city manager Andrew Bolduc.
Part of the increase — about 1 percent overall — comes from jumps in the city’s open space fund and Pennies for Paths, which each levy one cent on top of the tax rate and rose 31 percent following the recent property reappraisal.
That’s a little over $20 dollars more than last year for the average homeowner and a little over $13 more for the average condo-owner, according to Bolduc.
Federal pandemic recovery funds, largely from the American Rescue Plan Act, account for much of the city’s non-property tax revenue, which clocks in about $1.1 million higher than last budget cycle. The total amount to be raised by taxpayers is about $17.9 million.
Some quick highlights: Another $50,000 of federal pandemic recovery funds will go to support fire and emergency medical service staff, $30,000 was specifically allocated for recreation path paving, body-worn cameras and new tasers for $90,000 were approved for the police department, IT services got an extra $54,000, and community programs at the library received a $24,000 boost, among other things.
Before city councilors approved the budget, they had hoped to add funds to the climate action plan reserve, the indoor recreation center and to film planning commission meetings via CCTV, but those three line items ended up on the chopping block as the tax rate climbed.
While some councilors expressed interest in rethinking the funding formula for the city’s open space and Pennies for Paths funds, minds changed at a Jan. 18 meeting before final approval. The funds are staying the same, meaning should another reappraisal, recession or other economic change dramatically affect the grand list, both funds will rise and fall with the tide.
“I do not hear any appetite from the public for those pennies to be meddled with. They’ve made their decision and that was some time ago,” councilor Meaghan Emery said.
Like the city budget, the South Burlington School District budget largely represents a case of catch-up heading into a third pandemic year: federal aid flowing in would fund mental health needs for staff and students, while local dollars will add positions like an executive director of equity and two assistant elementary principals to support overcrowded schools.
In mid-January, school board members approved the $58 million budget, which runs $2.7 million higher than last year with overall education spending rising a little over 3 percent. Over $1.6 million of proposed additions come from grants and federal aid from the Elementary and Secondary School Relief Act, or ESSER, while the rest comes from education property tax revenue.
Not a high time
What won’t make it onto the ballot? Dope. Or as the suits call it, retail cannabis.
The economic development committee, which was charged last year with evaluating the issue, made an informal recommendation that voters should consider the question, but councilors agreed unanimously that they need more information and March is too soon to decide if South Burlington should opt in.
Some criticized the committee’s last-minute recommendation and the lack of data accompanying it.
“I’m just disappointed. I thought that they would do some of the legwork to give us some of the pros and cons and then the council could move forward in a thoughtful and informed way, versus here it is and it’s a values judgment. I think there’s more to it than that,” council chair Helen Riehle said. Officials suggested the general election in November as another opportunity for the city to ask voters the cannabis question.
With over 20 municipalities already opting in as of last year, including neighbors Winooski and Burlington, South Burlington could be missing out on potential economic gains should it linger behind the pack.
The cannabis control board estimates state economic gains to reach $250 million with about half of that in Chittenden County, based on population. Every municipality opting in also can levy an additional 1 percent tax on top of the sales tax, upping potential revenue.
Shayne Lynn, executive director of CeresMED, formerly known as Champlain Valley Dispensary, hoped the city would hold the vote ahead of his efforts to open a retail location in town, but it looks like a March vote is out of the question.
Bridget Conry, director of brand experience at CeresMED, argued that allowing recreational cannabis sales would make it safer and better regulated for Vermonters.
“It’s not just about transitioning the illicit market into a legal market. It’s not just about consumer safety. It really is about social justice,” Conry said, adding that people of color, specifically Black and Latinx people, have been disproportionately affected by drug-related crime and incarceration — not opting in poses just another barrier.
Essex Junction recently ratified its Town Meeting Day ballot to give voters a chance to allow retail cannabis in town. That’s where South Burlington resident and business-owner Meredith Mann runs her CBD store and cafe, Magic Mann, although her dream is to open a location in her hometown. When the time comes, she hopes South Burlington residents will be educated on the issue and have the chance to vote.
“If you can’t leave it up to the people, you have to ask yourself what you’re scared of, and then you have to step back and ask, ‘What am I missing?’” Mann said, arguing that it’s more of a zoning issue than anything else. “Alcohol doesn’t seem to be a value-based issue. It’s a regulated business in Vermont, and cannabis is another regulated business in Vermont.”
Magic Mann donates a portion of proceeds to a fund for Indigenous peoples as one of its social equity efforts. For Mann, a top priority as more communities choose to sell recreational cannabis should be to lift up small business owners and growers, as well as engage the community in education around cannabis. She sees engagement and education as part of her job and hopes to have that chance in South Burlington should the city hold a vote later this year.
“It is up to each one of us to break that stigma and wholeheartedly open up this industry,” she said.
