South Burlington plans to keep 43 city employees on furlough until at least July 3.
City Manager Kevin Dorn said the city will evaluate on June 15, to determine how to better resume the government operations that have slowed in the wake of the deadly COVID-19 virus.
The illness was first reported in Vermont in March. There have been 55 deaths in Vermont as of this week.
The South Burlington Highway Department off Patchen Road has been the hardest hit, with 13 workers placed on the sidelines. The stormwater department has five furloughed employees, while water quality has two out, according to a list released by the city.
The parks and recreation department has four employees assigned to city hall administration on leave, while three other recreation workers assigned to the public works department are out.
Also at city hall, the city clerk’s office has 3 employees on furlough. The city manager’s office has two, the finance office has two and the planning and zoning office has two. One staffer is out from the tax department.
The library has six employees put on the shelf.
Dorn said most of the city employees still are doing some part-time work from home. They can file for unemployment to make themselves whole.
They may also have the extra $600 a week benefit that the federal government is offering.
Dorn estimated that about a half dozen are on full furlough. He said those are more to do with personal situations in their lives, including the lack of child care.
He said the city tried to be as flexible as possible with the employees, while also trying to meet personal needs.
The city had initially thought employees would be back by May 18.
Dorn said the loss of $3.8 million in the local options tax is having a serious impact on the city.
The city plans to reduce its paving work, on Dorset Street near Barnes and Noble Bookstore and Healthy Living. It is trying to address some of the more serious potholes, Dorn said.
Other projects are on hold for the time being as the city tries to get a handle on its finances. Purchases have been halted for fleet vehicles, including police cruisers and dump trucks.