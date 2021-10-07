The Muddy Brook culvert replacement under the Kimball Avenue Bridge is chugging along on track, according to South Burlington city manager Jessie Baker. Detours remain in place while the bridge is closed, but hopefully in five weeks uninterrupted travel can resume.
Construction crews began work on the Muddy Brook culvert project in early August, triggering a closure of Kimball/Marshall Avenue and a detour on Route 2 that will last until early November if the timeline holds. So far, it’s on track to be completed on time, Baker said.
The total project cost is about $3 million, with $2.7 for construction and $300,000 for engineering design, construction oversight and permitting.
In another part of town, construction of the Allen Road bicycle and pedestrian path is nearly finished. The project, funded by Penny for Paths, will connect a key piece in the city’s path network between Baycrest Drive and Spear Street. According to the city website, bike boxes and new pedestrian signals are part of the project as well.
