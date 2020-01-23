During a recent press conference on the proposal, Burke cited the current high school and middle school buildings as “conducive to isolation and division.” The Other Paper asked him to explain why.
According to Burke, isolation comes, in part, from the school being over capacity. With high enrollment and no large common areas for students to gather, kids turn to other spaces. For example, students used to be instructed to eat their lunches in the cafeteria. But with growing enrollment, school staff have had to allow them to eat in the lobby and at high-top tables around the halls, Burke said. He added these tables and spaces are also intended for student use before and after school and during unscheduled periods.
“Because those common spaces aren’t big enough, students are finding other places, under stairwells, in stairwells, down the ends of hallways, in the alcove of the elevator,” Burke said. “That is the isolation.”
Asked if administration could ban students from congregating in stairwells and alcoves, Burke said they could – and have in some areas – however, it’s challenging when there isn’t an alternative space for them.
“Prior to the overcrowding, students didn’t do those things … we could say, ‘You have to eat your lunch in the cafeteria, and we could say, ‘Hey you’re not allowed in these areas during this time of day,’” he said. “The problem when you say that to someone, it’s best if you have an alternative.”
The new building would have common areas large enough –like the cafeteria – to accommodate students, Burke said.
Desks in rows…
Members of the school administration have said that the days of lecturing students in rows of desks are over. But some community members have wondered how important the set-up of classrooms is for learning outcomes. According to Burke, it’s an important issue.
“No entity is telling us that our role is to have teachers in the front lecturing to students who are taking the knowledge and then regurgitating that,” Burke said. “The colleges are telling us, ‘Don’t do that,’ the workforce development are telling us, ‘Please, don’t do that.’”
But asked if students are unable to learn in rows, if that set up lowers test scores, Burke said the reality is the school has already moved away from that model of teaching, and the current set up isn’t fitting new methods.
“We’re already not doing that,” he said, “and we’re bumping into the building as we’re trying to continue or expand upon those [modern] instructional modalities.”
Burke believes that if one explores modern higher educational teaching models, they too have shifted from lecture-style classes –especially in applied sciences and technology-related fields.
“The idea that adequate post-secondary learning environments are like experts lecturing at students, I think is not wholly accurate, and it’s not good instructional practice,” Burke said. “We can’t justify bad instructional practice as justification for future bad instructional practice.”
Proposed schools not large enough?
In an interview with The Other Paper earlier this month, Burkhardt said some teachers at the middle school weren’t sure if the proposed school will be large enough. But Burke said the proposal is already a large ask and it wouldn’t be responsible to ask for more space solely on the possibility that enrollment could outpace the demographer’s estimates.
“Let’s build it for what we know we need,” he said of thoughts behind the current design process. “And if the time comes that we are over capacity again, it needs to be easily expandable.”
Indeed, Burkhardt has said that the proposed building is constructed in such a way so as to be conducive to expansions in its academic wings should future needs call for that. She said the core areas like the cafeterias and gymnasiums are already equipped for larger numbers.
Cost of pre-bond efforts
The South Burlington School District established a $350,000 line of credit to cover pre-bond expenses for the project, according to district Superintendent David Young. That amount covers all facets of preparing the middle/high school and athletic complex for the ballot including work from financial advisors, a communications group, designs and work from Dore and Whittier Architects, an independent project cost estimate from PC Construction Company, among other pre-ballot expenses. Should the bond pass, that line of credit will be repaid using the bond, Young said. Should the measure fail, the district has included a $9,800 interest payment on the credit in the proposed FY21 budget.
A democratic process
It’s a democratic process, Burke said of the bond vote. While there are many state and federal processes residents don’t get to directly vote on, this proposal will be for the voters to decide on, he said.
“What I do hope for, is that people are able to take seriously the work that’s been done, that led up to where we are, and kind of understand how we got to this place,” Burke said. He added that doesn’t simply refer to the work the school board and committees have put into crafting the proposal, but the consideration that went into the process and the determination that this project was the best value both now and into the future.
“If we don’t do something now it’s only going to be more [money] for less in the future,” Burke said. “I really do believe in the ask, as much of a heavy lift as it is.”
A list of middle and high school drop in tour dates and times can be found on the school’s website at: https://www.southburlingtonvtschools.com/events